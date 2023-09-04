Study Suggests Donald Trump’s Ineligibility for Second Presidential Run, Yet He Continues to Campaign

Recently, an in-depth inquiry carried out by two conservative legal professors has questioned whether former President Donald Trump is qualified to run for office a second time. Let's examine the implications for the law and the likely direction of Trump's political career along with the attention and controversy this study has generated.

This thorough investigation was conducted by professors William Baude from the University of Chicago and Michael Stokes Paulsen from the University of St. Thomas, both of whom have a strong dedication to originalism, an approach to determining the Constitution's original meaning. Their research, which is set for publication in The University of Pennsylvania Law Review, focuses on the question of whether Trump's conduct preceding and during the events of January 6, 2021, qualify as acts of rebellion. If so, he would be ineligible to hold any position of power, including the presidency, per MSN.

Their conclusions are largely based on Section 3 of the 14th Amendment. This clause prohibits people who took an oath to support the Constitution in the past from holding office if they had previously participated in insurrection or rebellion. The scholars contend that Trump is ineligible to run for president unless two-thirds of Congress grants him amnesty for his actions.

Both support and opposition to the study have been raised. Federalist Society founder Steven G. Calabresi commended the article and emphasized its historical study and potential importance. The report was attacked for its scope and historical accuracy by James Bopp Jr., a legal expert who has defended House members in cases brought under the same constitutional provision.

The report itself has little immediate impact on Trump's current situation, but it offers an interesting legal viewpoint. Whether this analysis will result in legal lawsuits contesting his future eligibility for government employment is the most important issue that arises. These potential cases might bring up a significant constitutional question that might even be heard by the Supreme Court.

It is important to bear in mind that this legal study takes place amid Trump's ongoing court cases. He has previously been charged with federal crimes for illegally handling confidential data and trying to rig the 2020 presidential election.

Trump is also facing charges for his involvement in the January 6th events, including attempts to rig the election, pressure on the vice president to flout the Constitution, and his role in fueling the events when analyzed in light of the 14th Amendment, these charges pose serious concerns about Trump's eligibility for public office.

Trump has established himself as the leading candidate for the Republican Party despite these legal battles. His ongoing participation in political campaigns and public debate indicates that he is not discouraged by the legal investigation that is being conducted on him.

