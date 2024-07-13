Donald Trump Jr. Once Said Sexual Assault Claims Makes Him More Scared for His Sons Than Daughters

Back in 2018, in the wake of the Brett Kavanaugh case, Donald Trump Jr. told the Daily Mail that he fears more for his sons than daughters. The father of five appeared for his first-ever joint two-part interview with his girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle and discussed how the sexual misconduct claims have the potential to ruin the lives of both sides- male and female.

Don Jr. was at the campaign swing to support Montana Republican U.S. Senate candidate Matt Rosendale when he was asked about who gets more affected by the #MeToo allegations, boys or girls. He responded, "I mean, right now, I'd say my sons. I've got boys, and I've got girls. And when I see what's going on right now, it's scary." Guilfoyle, a former Fox News Channel co-host, who's dating Trump's eldest son, demanded a fair hearing for the sexual assault accusers. She also noted people should watch out for hidden political motives.

"I think it's important, in terms of doing an investigation, to get the facts out there and find out," Guilfoyle added. "It’s very tough thirty-five years later, but it doesn't mean it should be ignored. People need to be careful to understand the politics involved as well, and what motivations people may he."

Don Jr. downplayed the Me Too allegations against his father's pick to be the next Supreme Court Justice. He made fun of the accusation by making a social media post as Christine Blasey Ford, a professor at Palo Alto University in California, detailed the alleged encounter in the 1980s with Judge Brett Kavanaugh in an interview with The Washington Post.

Ford, on the other hand, claimed Kavanaugh "was trying to attack me and remove my clothing." Don Jr. posted a meme with the caption "Judge Kavanaugh sexual assault letter found by Dems..." The attached photo read a text, "Hi Cindy will you be my girlfriend, Love Bret," with boxes to check "yes" or "no." He added his own caption, "Oh boy...the Dems and their usual nonsense games really have him on the ropes now. Finestein had the letter in July and saved it for the eve of his vote... honorable as always. I believe this is a copy for full transparency."

The 46-year-old is currently engaged to Guilfoyle and she's also a fierce supporter of the Republican front-runner. The couple began dating in 2018 following Don Jr.'s divorce from his ex-wife Vanessa with whom he has five children. After their first date, Guilfoyle knew their relationship would last.

"Don and I knew each other for years but when we went on one date years later, that was it. Sparks. In fact, we have been together from that night on, happily ever after!" Guilfoyle told Metropolitan Palm Beach magazine in 2022. Later, in a 2021 appearance on Successful Philanthropy, she gushed, "We really are a team, we support each other, we're best friends." The staunch supporter of Trump, Guilfoyle is often spotted attending MAGA rallies and events alongside his fiancee Don Jr., and has set foot in the Trump clan.