Lara Trump's Post With Family Gets Flooded with Merciless Kristi Noem's Jokes for Its Caption

Lara Trump, wife of Eric Trump, took a break from endorsing her father-in-law, Donald Trump, for his second term in the White House and shared a candid family moment with her husband and her two kids on social media. Although the snap was heartwarming, her caption garnered more attention from fans who joked about South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem. The post's caption read, "The dogs didn't make the invite to Sunday family dinner, but, this is the rest of us," referring to their own beloved family pets. However, users on X, formerly Twitter, quickly related her caption to the governor and potential Trump VP's admission of shooting her dog Cricket in her book for his aggressive behavior, as per Nicki Swift.

The dogs didn’t make the invite to Sunday family dinner, but, this is the rest of us 🖤💜 pic.twitter.com/8QDRwTouDw — Lara Trump (@LaraLeaTrump) June 3, 2024

An X user, @zorekrichards, quipped, "I hope you didn't leave your dogs with Kristi Noem... just saying..." @BostonBrian23 echoed the same sentiment, "Aww what happened? Did Kristi Noem shoot them?" @sciencebamf also joked, "Oh no you left them with Kristi???" An X account reporting fake riots with the name @Faketriots added to the joke, "They were probably put down by @KristiNoem."

Kristi Noem is despicable. No one messes with animals like that and gets away with it. Not under my watch. Little Miss Kristi can can scoped. Will happen. — Kristen Marie (@KristenGolembe1) June 3, 2024

Meanwhile, a self-professed liberal user @RyanShead got more personal and wrote, "Must be nice. Your supporters always threaten to kill my kids when I post them online. I wonder what the difference is. That's right, I'm a liberal, so it's ok." @KristenGolembe1 also came after Noem for her ruthlessness against the pet: "Kristi Noem is her own person. Shooting a puppy in the face is evil. She will not be wanted by any party. Her career is over. I feel sorry for her kids."

Oh God. Tell me you didn't leave Governor Noem in charge. — KevinlyFather 🇺🇲🇨🇦🇲🇼🇸🇿 (@KevinlyFather) June 3, 2024

However, the family portrait also had some admirers, such as one X fan, @NikhilaGold, who complimented, "You guys are the real deal, Lara. Thank you. Thank you for your service. Rest now. Tomorrow's another one." A sports fan, @SportsPatriotUS, also gushed, "Beautiful family. Thank you for fighting the fight for we the people. I am sorry your family is enduring this nonsense but forever grateful."

For context, the once-strong contender for Trump's running mate, Noem, had been intensely criticized for brutally shooting her dog decades ago, a story that she wrote in her book No Going Back but has been going viral only recently. "I'm so proud of this book and what it will bring to people," Noem said on Face the Nation, adding, "I'm not retracting anything," per CBS News.

In her book, she explained that a 14-month-old pet named Cricket's violent behavior led her to kill the dog to save her kids from a 'dangerous animal.' She asserted, "I would ask everybody in the country to put themselves in that situation. As a mom, I made a choice between protecting my children, and protecting them from a dangerous animal that was killing livestock and attacking people." Consequently, the anecdote ended any possibility of her being chosen as Vice President to which Noem defended her act and her book as it's 'filled with vulnerable painful moments in my life.'