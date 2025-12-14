Trump Echoes Biden as Voters Question Economy and His Stamina

A leader doesn’t seem to age like a fine wine when there are shaky poll numbers, rising voter frustration, and especially speculations on his health. And when it comes to an aging president with these characteristics, the US citizens have been through this situation, but this time it is not Joe Biden; it is Donald Trump. It has been close to a year since he came back to power, and the 79-year-old Republican is apparently starting to look like the person he once used to mock – Biden.

It is fair to say that Donald Trump has built his presidency around the ideology that Biden was weak, senile, as well as clueless, especially when it came to the economy. And according to the critics, Trump is now in the same shoes and coming into the same political trap.

At a Pennsylvania rally Tuesday, Trump invoked for a whopping 20 times, and also sneered that his rival was a “sleepy son of a b—-.” And on top of that, he also framed himself as the energetic fix to America’s problems, highlighting an economic revival that only he is capable of seeing. However, the problem here is, the voters aren’t able to see the same, and are not buying it either.

Biden once insisted, in an interview, “America has the best economy in the world,” despite families struggling with prices. Trump is now singing a similar tune, stating the US economy deserves “A+++++” in an interview with Politico.” And he further continued to say that the prices are falling despite the fact that the people of the country get squeezed whenever they go shopping.

Alex Keena, a political science professor at Virginia Commonwealth University, that, “There will always be a portion of his supporters that are going to be with him regardless. If he says the sky is not blue, then they will agree that the sky is not blue.” However, he also stated, that’s not the majority of the American public,” noting, “At the end of the day, people will go out, and they will buy things, and their experiences are undeniable.”

And polls are there to back the information. Just 31 percent of Americans are fine with Trump’s economic policies, says the University of Chicago poll for the Associated Press. And Trump took it to his Truth Social platform to say, “When will people understand what is happening? When will Polls reflect the Greatness of America at this point in time, and how bad it was just one year ago?” Similar to Biden, Trump is attempting to redirect anger toward corporations accused of inflating prices. And he is struggling to convince the voters, too, that relief is on its way.