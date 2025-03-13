Kamala Harris ‘Disappoints’ With Silence After Election Loss—But Tim Walz Knows What He’s Doing

Former Vice President Kamala Harris hasn’t been much around the media since her loss against Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential election. She is now facing criticism for her response—or rather lack of a reply—since the Democratic candidate’s tragic loss to Trump in the November 2024 election.

While Kamala was relatively silent after the results came out and Donald Trump’s return caused a sudden political shift in the American political scenario, Tim Walz, the governor of Minnesota and the Democratic nominee for vice president, has ensured his presence doesn’t go unnoticed.

As per The Irish Star, he has been actively engaging with voters, attending town halls, and calling out the Trump administration’s controversial policies. In addition, Walz has also revealed that he is about to hit the road on a national tour of Republican districts, saying, “I’m hitting the road, travelling to red states across the country to give a voice to the people. Your congressman may not want to listen, but they’re going to hear from us anyway.”

Walz further explained that his decision to embark on a political tour came after a group of people voiced their concerns about what Trump’s administration was doing and expressed their concerns about how he might wish to establish an authoritarian government. Walz wants to be the one who listens to them and understands them.

“It was about these Republican representatives recognizing this stuff’s really unpopular, so they’re going to quit the town halls. These folks need to be heard. They need to be heard, and to be candid with you, Democratic leadership needs to hear them,” he added.

Tim Walz UNLEASHES on Trump: “He stiffed contractors, he stiffed workers. He doesn’t pay his bills. He declares bankruptcy…He is the worst possible business executive that I have ever witnessed.” GIVE HIM HELL, GOVERNOR! pic.twitter.com/ErdlM4d6ox — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) March 13, 2025

Meanwhile, Kamala Harris has only posted on her social media to mark some important U.S. landmark days rather than speak against the opposition’s wrongdoings. One online account wrote, “By far the most appealing thing about Walz is him constantly apologizing on live TV for losing while Kamala has spent the last six months at awards shows and Broadway plays.”

Consequently, Harris has expressed a desire to remain involved in public life, per the BBC. During a student event in December, fight against things that need a voice and matter to improve the world. She might consider running for California governor in 2026 when Gavin Newsom steps down or contest another run for the White House presidency in 2028.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kamala Harris (@kamalaharris)

According to the BBC, while recent Democratic candidates who lost elections—like Al Gore, John Kerry, and Hillary Clinton—have decided against seeking the presidency and settled as opposition, allies, or donors, reports suggest that there’s scope for Kamala to run for the White House yet again. Her bad luck and circumstances caused her to lose in 2025.

In her personal life, Harris made headlines for alleged tensions in her marriage to Douglas Emhoff, which started after the election loss. Reports revealed that Harris blamed him for her career setback and was frustrated with him. While neither confirmed any speculations, Emhoff posted a sweet Instagram wish for Harris on Valentine’s Day.