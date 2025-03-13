“I Own This”—Tim Walz Blames Himself & Kamala Harris for Democrats’ Struggles

After Kamala Harris lost the election to Donald Trump, the Democrats are finding it really difficult to gain back their footing again. Moreover, Trump is making one disastrous decision after the other, which means America’s future is getting further messed up.

In a recent interview with MSNBC, Minnesota Governor and former Democratic vice presidential nominee, Tim Walz owned up to their mistakes and acknowledged that if Harris and he did not perform poorly in the elections, things would have been better now.

He said, “And look, I own this. We wouldn’t be in this mess if we had won the election, and we didn’t. We have to make sure that Americans know it’s not just that Donald Trump is bad, but we’re offering them something better, and I think that’s what we need to work on.”

Walz also talked about Trump and how he considers him to be the worst business executive he has ever seen. Commenting on the recent trade war that Trump has started with Canada, Walz said, “I need the business community to speak up. The Wall Street Journal, thank you. Thank you for saying this is the stupidest trade war because I’ve been saying it, and so now I can go back to my constituents, Republican constituents, and say this is the reality of what you’re facing. So again, there is going to be pain.”

He further added, “The richness of a sitting senator like Tommy Tuberville or Elon Musk telling us we’re going to have to endure pain. Are you kidding me? Are you kidding me? I think Americans have had it, I hope they’ve had it, and now we just need to do what we can do to make the case.”

Walz’s comments made perfect sense as the trade war indeed seems to be getting worse with Canada, China, and Mexico, all ready to hit back at America if things go further south. Moreover, increased tariffs only means that the American citizens will have to pay more for basic necessities, for instance, eggs and gas.

Before coming to power, Trump had especially emphasized on how he would ensure that prices of everyday items are kept in check. However, since he has been back at the parliament, nothing of that sort has happened and instead prices have gone up further. Now, with increased tariffs on imported goods, Americans should be ready for even more price hikes.

In the interview with MSNBC, when host Hayes asked Walz if the Democrats do not want to get into much risk which is one of the stark differences between them and the way Trump and Musk operate, Walz agreed with him, saying, “I’m conservative. I believe that systems work for a long time, that you don’t have to break them. Are there improvements that need to be done? Yes, and I think we’re guilty of sometimes of not acting. Could the Department of Education be more efficient? Absolutely.”

However, Walz also added that the way Trump handled the matter, by slashing the department randomly, cannot be a valid solution. It now remains to be seen whether Trump has anything to say to Walz after this interview regarding the comments he made on him.