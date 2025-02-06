Elon Musk is the ‘True’ President of the United States, Not Donald Trump—Here’s What Netizens Are Saying!

Ever since Elon Musk started following Donald Trump around during his campaign for the 2024 election, everyone had concerns about him gaining too much power. Elon Musk is famously power-hungry, and all his projects scream that.

Being the richest man in the world, Elon Musk has immense wealth, but what he doesn’t have is the power to reshape the world. During his time in government, Biden was still under scrutiny and had to follow regulations, or he could lose everything. He soon realized that to run his companies the way he deemed fit, he needed to be in the chair of the most powerful man in the world, and since he couldn’t do that, he did the next best thing. He became the kingmaker.

Elon has donated almost $250 million to Trump’s campaign for the 2024 election. He convinced his fans that Trump was the right choice, and now, riding the coattails of Donald Trump, Elon has access to some of the nation’s biggest secrets and data without getting elected.

ONLY AN ABSOLUTE HORROR OF A HUMAN BEING WOULD DO THIS… Republicans slashed $200 million for childhood cancer research—a program created with bipartisan support under Obama—from the CR bill. Why? Because Elon Musk told them to. pic.twitter.com/gPcpdhovBk — Christopher Webb (@cwebbonline) December 20, 2024

Elon didn’t even have to gain security clearance to access the site. All he had to do was promise to cut funding work of $2 trillion from the government financial planning through a new federal committee, DOGE. Department of Government efficiency. With the cut in several fundings like cancer research, dismantling USAID, and firing FAA agents, Elon Musk is weakening the economy, disrupting crucial medical studies, eliminating programs and institutions that structure people’s lives, and pulling the economic stability down to its bone.

USAID was created by President Kennedy and an act of Congress, and it can only be disbanded by an act of Congress signed into law by Donald Trump. Is Trump allowing his pet dictator Elon Musk to supplant him and destroy the American constitutional system? pic.twitter.com/Sp6I2sZ9Hi — Rep. Jamie Raskin (@RepRaskin) February 5, 2025

Apart from USAID, he has dismantled the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and a large portion of the Department of Labor and the Department of Education. He has taken over the Treasury and, more especially, its payment system, giving himself the authority to veto every government expenditure on a line-item basis.

Trump, on the other hand, is keen to give the richest of American citizens more tax breaks, obviously to please his new partner in crime.

Elon has convinced everyone that DOGE is a federal government body and will be working for the betterment of future generations. Musk has overthrown the American political system under this ridiculous pretext, gaining an immense amount of personal power while being unelected and appearing to be completely unaccountable.

Musk is not a cabinet member. His small DOGE is a group, not a government agency, and the Senate has not had a chance to approve him.

Elon Musk is everywhere. With his fingers in all pies, he has gained access to USDS, with which he will gain access to congressional-sanctioned programs and can stop funding for several approved programs.

A former USDS employee called the repurposing of the Digital Service into DOGE an “A+ bureaucratic jiu-jitsu move.” It will give Musk and his associates access to unclassified data in every government agency. https://t.co/HjKyMxW2yX — WIRED (@WIRED) January 24, 2025

According to reports, he now has offices in both the Eisenhower Executive Office Building across the street and the West Wing. He is directing a small group of engineers and programmers, who are reportedly between the ages of 19 and 25, to disperse throughout federal departments, take control of their private information, and propose drastic budget cuts. All this was after Trump’s executive order to place DOGE under USDS and open all the doors for Elon Musk. His team of engineering and tech people are not all inherently American and have no security clearance, but they are free to roam wherever they please.

Schiff: Why is this firing of FBI agents such an important piece of this whole effort by Donald Trump, Elon Musk, and their enablers? Because .. if they’re going to raid the treasury, if they’re going to take people’s private data, if they’re going to try to illegally shut down… pic.twitter.com/V3fwcSbPvH — Acyn (@Acyn) February 6, 2025

Elon Musk has also essentially fired 2 million employees by sending them mass emails urging them to resign on their own prior to the firing process. This is similar to what he did to Twitter just as soon as he took over.

Elon Musk is a terrible president. — Tim Walz (@Tim_Walz) February 3, 2025

His power and access in Washington to every corner of the West Wing is so much that one wonders who the real president of the United States is? Even Tim Walz thinks it’s Elon Musk!