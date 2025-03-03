Did Trump Just Reveal the REAL Reason Behind Zelensky Takedown With JD Vance?

The Trump-Zelensky meeting at the Oval Office led to some speculations as people tried to figure out the real reason behind the disastrous takedown. With Vice President JD Vance, Donald Trump met the Ukrainian leader to forge a path forward. However, the heated meeting ended in chaos, and the tag team attack made Volodymyr Zelensky leave abruptly without signing the minerals deal.

While people scratching their heads to find out why it went off the rails, the head of the Arizona karate dojo claims the blow-up was all part of the Republican leader’s “setup.” He called Trump a “master chess player,” explaining how he played both sides cleverly.

The U.S. President himself shared the analysis on his Truth Social, seemingly agreeing with what the martial arts instructor had to say about the whole Zelensky takedown.

Michael McCune, the Arizona karate dojo head, made a long post on his Facebook page, and Trump shared it on his Truth Social. “So, what you witnessed tonight was a setup,” claimed McCune about the President and Vance’s meeting with Volodymyr Zelensky. “Trump and JD Vance knew that the only way to achieve peace was to strategically align, at least on the surface, with Russia. Why? Because Russia would never sign a peace treaty if Ukraine were admitted into NATO,” he wrote.

McCune went on to explain that this is real reason behind why Donald Trump dismantled the his Ukrainian counterpart’s argument and refused Volodymyr’s “treaty” when he tried to backtrack his play.

“Zelensky’s real intent was clear—he would not agree to peace unless security guarantees were in place. But what was he actually saying? That NATO must accept Ukraine. However, Russia would never agree to peace, knowing that NATO, their historical adversary, would surround them,” he added.

McCune analyzed that the Ukrainian leader would have no choice but to accept Trump’s terms. He claims that this way, the U.S. President is actually “protecting Ukraine” while also preventing the United States’ involvement in the war. “By negotiating a mineral deal, Trump ensures that Americans will be involved in Ukraine’s mining industry,” the martial arts expert added that if Vladimir Putin plans on attacking the country, it will also mean “endangering American lives.” “something that would force the U.S. to respond,” McCune wrote.

In his next paragraph, he further explained that during the Oval Office meeting, Trump and JD Vance showed their negotiation skills. “Trump played both sides like a master chess player,” he commented. McCune elaborated that since without U.S. support, Ukraine will have no chance against Russia in a prolonged war, Zelensky will back down and concede. “And once U.S. companies have mining operations in Ukraine, Putin will be unable to attack without triggering massive international consequences.” Michael McCune emphasized that the Republican President knows what he is doing, “he’s 10 moves ahead of everyone.”

This post comes following the heated exchange that shocked the world. Just a few weeks after branding Volodymyr Zelensky as a “dictator,” Trump welcomed him in the White House on Friday. Within a few minutes, chaos ensued, with Vance grilling the Ukrainian President over mobilizing soldiers. The Vice President also accused Zelensky of influencing the 2024 elections. He was referring to his meeting with Trump’s Democrat rival Kamala Harris, which he described as a “propaganda tour.”

Things started taking a disastrous turn right when Zelensky tried to fire back with, “During the war, everybody has problems, even you. But you have a nice ocean and don’t feel [it] now, but you will feel it in the future.” It seemed like he was trying to convey that Donald Trump had failed to understand the gravity of the situation and that the U.S. president was massively triggered.

“Don’t tell us what we’re going to feel. You’re in no position to dictate that. You don’t have the cards right now. You’re gambling with millions of lives,” his voice got louder with each sentence. As an outcome of the shocking flashpoints, the minerals deal, which is Trump’s “master chess” move, was left unsigned on Friday.