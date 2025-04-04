Social Security Payments Worth $1,720 Hitting Bank Accounts Today—Check If You Are Eligible!

If you are an American citizen and have already accepted a retirement payment but only waiting for your direct deposit, there’s some good news for you. As per the Social Security Administration, you will now be eligible for Social Security payments from the month of April. However, it must be noted that a retirement payment schedule is divided into four days. This means that you have to check directly when you will receive each of these payments.

If you’ve already accepted the payment, then you don’t need to worry at all. This is because you will be getting it throughout the month. But if you want to know the particular time of the month you will be able to receive this new check, what you need to do is check the calendar carefully. All thanks to this system, retired citizens can live better lives, because they have the possibility to mark the day on which the Administration sends the monthly check to them.

Who will receive Social Security in the next few hours?

For you to be eligible for receiving this new Social Security payment with check for $1,720, you must keep in mind that you have to be part of a group:

1. This is the group that will receive the first of the month’s payments, however the method of collection is key to receiving the payment in the next few hours or already receiving it yesterday. Hence, it is important to keep in mind these 2 requirements for getting your Social Security payment today:

Be part of the group 1 of retirees.

Not have Direct Deposit activated

Each of these beneficiaries belongs to a separate group that depends on the year of retirement and the birthday. Hence, group 1 retirees are the ones who have a check from before May 1996. Similarly, the birth date does not affect this group 1, as it is a characteristic of groups 2, 3 and 4 of retirees.

How much will you receive from Social Security in April 2025?

Even though COLA has had an effect on Social Security benefits in the year 2025, the reality is that the checks in April will have to be the same amount as in the last months of the year.

Therefore, the payment you’ve collected in February and March, for instance, will be the one you’ll get in April.

Can You Boost Your Benefit Before May?

If you have not shared collecting benefits till now there is still time to increase your Social Security check by up to 30%. Retired individuals who delay their claim until the age of 70 will earn significantly more in lifetime benefits.

In addition to that, maximizing your work history and records of earning before claiming could also result in larger monthly checks.