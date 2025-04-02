Social Security Recipients Could Lose Benefits If THIS Requirement Isn’t Fulfilled!

The Social Security Administration (SSA) has announced a set of eligibility criteria that a citizen needs to fulfill before being able to collect their benefits. Citizens first saw changes in their Social Security benefits with the passing of the Social Security Fairness Act. The act that was signed by former President Joe Biden ended up being beneficial for public sector employees.

The act aims at eliminating two factors that contributed to reduced benefits. Retired employees, their spouses, and surviving family members suffered before the act was passed. Windfall Elimination Provision and Government Pension Offset were eliminated by the SSFA Act.

Following that, the government made $7.5 billion worth of “retroactive payments.” Reportedly, more than 3.2 million former employees will benefit from the Act. You can track your payments on the SSA online portal if you are someone who was previously affected before the law was amended.

People who are eligible for the social security benefits should expect payments from the agency starting from April 2025. Alternative programs are available for individuals who do not qualify to be eligible under the SSA’s strict criteria.

There are also a few strategies that can help you increase your Social Security benefits. The first is seeking a higher-paying job or working overtime. Delaying the collection of your benefits can also work to your advantage. If an individual were to wait until the age of their retirement, they could see an increase in their benefits.

Wondering when you will see an increase in your Social Security benefit due to the Social Security Fairness Act? Most beneficiaries will begin receiving their new monthly benefit amount in April for their March benefit. Learn more: https://t.co/2em3Lghxfk — Social Security (@SocialSecurity) March 31, 2025

One thing to keep in mind is that individuals who have retired early might not get the same kind of benefits. In fact, Early retirement reductions can affect your benefits if you have retired early. The benefits that a person gets are strongly affected by two factors: when they decide to retire and when they start collecting the benefits.

People who do not qualify to receive benefits on their own might be able to see Spousal Benefits. If a person qualifies for the same, they might be eligible to receive 50% of the benefits that the spouse is receiving.

Wondering if now is the right time to apply for SSDI? The answer is yes. Even with SSA changes, applying sooner means you get in line for benefits that provide critical financial and healthcare support. If your disability prevents you from working, SSDI is an earned benefit—not… pic.twitter.com/RaRSoYuQRp — Allsup (@Allsup) April 2, 2025

If an individual has worked until their full retirement age, they can apply for Disability Benefits (SSDI). Individuals who get diagnosed with health issues severe enough to keep them from working can also apply for SSDI. There is a special provision for widows or widowers of former employees. Surviving spouses can seek a benefit called the Survivor Benefits.

The SSA has a set of eligibility requirements that an individual needs to fulfill before being eligible to collect benefits. Citizens who do not qualify under the criteria set by the agency will not be able to collect their benefits. One of the criteria is that the citizen collecting the benefit has to be 62 years of age or older.