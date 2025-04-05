“Imagine If I Had Done Any of This!”—Barack Obama Slams Trump’s Power Grab

Former President Barack Obama took a dig at Donald Trump. In his second term, Trump has taken the so-called economic reform into his hands. From increasing tariffs, causing trade war, and issuing executive orders targeting law firms. His target here is the law firms that are representing people who worked against him. But Trump cleverly put it as these firms are working against American interests, and he can’t see that happening.

Due to this, former President came after him and his tyrannical actions.

Obama said, “Imagine if I had done any of this,” in his conversation with Hamilton College President Steven Tepper this Thursday. The former president was chuckling while saying this, considering how comical this is from an American President. Even the crowd was cheering with laughter. To this, Obama responds to the crowd, saying you might be laughing right now, but this is what is happening for real.

The current political scenario in America involves the president accusing the law firms of being too liberal. What does that even mean? Do they not have freedom of speech or freedom to represent who they want to? Trump has released official executive threats to such law firms who are opening up against him. He’s ensuring that more such law firms pledge to serve him and remain in his good grace to survive. Obama addressed the crowd saying can you imagine any other president following such actions?

Just because Donald Trump acts goofy doesn’t mean his presidency wouldn’t be dangerous. And you don’t have to take my word for it. Lately, some of the people who know Trump the best have been saying in no uncertain terms that he should not be president again. pic.twitter.com/fIaTKykSf5 — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) October 25, 2024

Obama still remains positive and encourages the crowd, stating, “It is up to all of us to fix this. “It’s not going to be because somebody comes and saves you. The most important office in this democracy is the citizen, the ordinary person who says, no, that’s not right.”

Moreover, the Trump administration is threatening federal funding from institutions that support DEI efforts. To this, several administrations have spoken out. Both Kamala Harris and Barack Obama have slammed Trump over his presidency. No one has seen any president doing this before and expects better.

In his conversation, Obama clarified that he could not have said such a thing to law firms during his tenure. During Obama’s tenure, parties and firms upset with his policies were allowed to speak up. According to Obama, he could not tell the firms that represented other parties not to be present in government buildings. Their administration did not punish such firms with the Affordable Care Act. Or the Iran deal.”

Former President Barack Obama criticized President Donald Trump’s actions targeting law firms and universities Thursday, encouraging them to fight back. “It is up to all of us to fix this,” Obama said during a speech at Hamilton College. “It’s not going to be because somebody… pic.twitter.com/YrD1DhjhYW — PBS News (@NewsHour) April 4, 2025

If he had done that during his tenure, he would have had an unimaginable reaction from the opposition parties. The party in power is silent now, but they would have been the biggest critics had Obama done the same. So, how is Trump’s current behavior acceptable?

All the Obama supporters agreed to his speech. However, we have Trump supporters on social media. One netizen reminded the internet how Obama tried to stop Fox News from covering the White House. Moreover, he pulled them from the front-row seats in the briefing room. So, Obama did use his power at times for his benefit.