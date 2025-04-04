Donald Trump Spent Millions on These 9 Luxury Items—No. 7 Will Blow Your Mind

Donald Trump is a wealthy man; there’s no doubt about that. According to a recent tally by Forbes, the President’s current net worth stands at $5.1 billion. However, the Republican leader is equally enthusiastic about spending some of his fortune on things he really wants. And why wouldn’t he? The real estate mogul and TV star has successfully established a third career as the two-time President of the United States.

He can afford just about anything now. So, what are the most expensive luxury items owned by Donald Trump? Let’s have a look at his spending habits.

1. Luxurious Car Collection

Donald Trump‘s exquisite car collection is a testament to his wealth, power, and success. He owns some of the world’s most expensive and highest-quality vehicles. However, unlike most car collectors, the President has always prioritized quality over quantity. His garage is filled with the likes of a Mercedes Maybach S600, a 2015 Rolls-Royce Phantom, with a starting price of $500,000, a 2003 Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren, which retailed for over $445,000, a a 2003 Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren. However, the most interesting vehicle among his prized possessions is a 1956 Rolls-Royce Silver Cloud, which is almost a replica of one of his very first cars.

It’s official – Donald Trump will become the 47th President of the USA Not only that, the man loves cars. 🧵 Let’s dive into his fascinating luxury vehicle collection over the years (1/8) Donald Trump’s love for high-end vehicles runs deep, starting with Rolls-Royce. He… pic.twitter.com/shm21jJLs2 — CryptoAutos (@CryptoAutos_) November 6, 2024

2. An Empire of Golf Courses

It is no secret that the President is an avid fan of golf. Not only he plays it well but he has also invested heavily in the sport since 1999. However, his investment shows his business acumen alongside his passion for golf. During the aftermath of the 2008 financial crisis, he entered the market, purchasing many of the 17 gold courses he owns now at a fraction of their actual worth.

One of his most notable purchases is the Trump National Golf Club in Los Angeles, which he purchased for $27 million. Since then, he has invested over $260 million to renovate it as it went bankrupt due to a landslide before he bought the course. Now, it is the most expensive golf course in history. However, his ventures are not limited to the U.S. only, as the Republican leader owns several courses in Dubai, Ireland, and Scotland.

NEW! President Donald J. Trump: “I have just spent millions of dollars on the Blue Monster golf course at Trump National Doral in the heart of Miami. Incredible what has been created. The Blue Monster is one of the greatest courses in the world, and a favorite of PGA… pic.twitter.com/rakVIJo71k — Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) January 18, 2022

3. Trump Force One

This private jet is definitely one of the most expensive items among his prized possessions. His Boeing 757, famously known as Trump Force One, is valued at around $100 million. This luxurious jet comes with its own bedrooms, lounge, and dining room. Inside the master bedroom, there’s also a 24-karat gold sink. However, this expensive jet is not just a symbol of Donald Trump’s extravagant lifestyle. It is also a technical marvel that is equipped with a Rolls-Royce engine, which allows it to exceed 500 miles per hour, and a computerized glass cockpit.

LIVE: Trump Force One wheels down at West Palm Beach Airport, Florida. pic.twitter.com/hiNamToN11 — The TRUMP PAGE 🇺🇸 (@MichaelDeLauzon) July 15, 2023

4. Helicopter Empire

Not just private jet, Trump also owns three helicopters: the official White House helicopter Marine One, in addition to Sikorsky S-76 and Cessna Citation X.

President Trump landing on Marine One on the golf course at Trump Doral. pic.twitter.com/EASQaxqV65 — Sheri™ (@FFT1776) April 4, 2025

5. Real Estate Empire

Long before Trump began eyeing the Oval Office, his career kicked off in real estate back in the 1960s. At his core, he is a true mogul of the business who managed to expand his empire globally. His property investments include major countries like Canada, India, South Korea, the Phillippines, Turkey, Uruguay, and more, in addition to numerous buildings across the U.S. His most notable investment is the Trump Tower, which he purchased for $10 million in 1995. The current value of the 71-story New York City building is disputed, but some put it at $1 billion.

33 years since its completion, @TrumpTower still stands as one of the most distinctive all-glass structures in the world pic.twitter.com/kCTDTbbd0K — The Trump Organization (@Trump) March 22, 2017

6. Gold

Donald Trump shares a special place in my heart for gold. The President is willing to adorn everything with this expensive metal. From cups and plates to his gold-plated Trump Force One sink, his possessions are a testament to his wealth. Even the curtains and furniture he owns have gold lacing!

7. Gold-Plated Motorcycle

How can we miss his unique gold-plated motorcycle while talking about his love for the metal? In 2012, he commissioned it, and although the exact price remains unknown, it’s clear the motorcycle is one of the most expensive items he owns.

Donald orders trump bike american chopper pic.twitter.com/MF8AsDXdBX — 3DModels (@models_356500) December 25, 2024

8. The Trump Winery

In 2011, Donald Trump purchased Kluge Estate Winery in Charlottesville, Virginia, for just over $3.5 million. Now, it is valued at over $25 million, according to Forbes.

9. Muhammad Ali Book

Not all of his purchases have business interests, some hold a sentimental value, like the signed copy of GOAT: A Tribute to Muhammad Ali. This book is one of the only 1000 copies ever made, and Trump acquired one for around $15,000. Given his admiration for the legendary boxer, it is no surprise that he owns an expensive book like this.

Overall, Donald Trump loves to flaunt his fortune, all while keeping his business acumen intact.