Barron Trump Spotted Wearing a Gold ‘Daytona’ Rolex at Trump Tower—Here’s How Much It Costs!

Recently, Barron Trump was photographed wearing an expensive Rolex at NYC Trump Tower, a 58-story skyscraper. He was pictured alongside his mother, Melania Trump. Photos show the 19-year-old and the first lady arriving at the 58-story skyscraper.

Barron Trump sports Rolex as he’s spotted with Melania returning to Trump Tower https://t.co/AKDVBimwIf pic.twitter.com/kckes5eOHT — New York Post (@nypost) March 30, 2025

Barron was looking stylish wearing a black shirt paired with a bomber jacket and black jeans. Even though his outfit was basic, all the eyes were on his yellow-gold Rolex. Many netizens were wondering if it was a birthday gift from dad Donald Trump. Barron just turned 19 on March 20. So it could definitely be a gift.

Barron became popular when he was seen during Trump’s election campaign and his inauguration as the 47th president of the US. Looking at Barron’s confidence and charm, some supporters have started calling him the future president of America. Barron does not live in the Trump Tower full time but is captured going in and out a lot.

It is also seen how his life is different compared to other Trump kids. He even moved out of the White House to continue his education. He’s also noticed for his down-to-earth nature and generally avoids the limelight.

Many people feel his extravagant choice of accessories is well deserved. He is a billionaire and has his own business. Even if it isn’t a gift, he’s allowed to splurge and look like a billion bucks. Moreover, he is a valuable asset to the Trump administration as he contributed to his father’s historical win.

We can say that the whole family is stylish. Melania is often seen in designer wear, looking classy first lady. Besides, Trump is also seen wearing expensive watches, so like father like son when it comes to making luxury fashion statements.

Donald Trump wearing his Rolex ‘President’ Day-Date Ref. 18038 pic.twitter.com/oYZrB1X5rh — TheWatchBusiness (@TheWatchB) March 10, 2025

In case you’re wondering how expensive the watch is, let’s decode it. As per gandgtimepieces.com, the watch costs $48,700. The exact price may vary, so we can assume it’s a $50,000 watch. You can see how he carries it with confidence. Standing tall at 6’7’, Barron is considered to be a heartthrob at his campus. In the same photo, Melania is seen in a grey trench coat and a stylish pair of sunglasses.

In interviews, Melania is often seen appreciating her son and how dedicated he is towards his goals. She says he tries to live as normal as possible, but of course, he is popular and can’t really have the usual college experience. She understands how privileged he is when compared to other kids at college.

While he’s studying business and focusing on learning the right skills, he might start a business like his father. He may launch a real estate firm soon, so we can assume he’ll be self-made and not just rely on Trump’s money for his expensive accessories. His previous attempt at the same venture was halted due to the elections. But, he seems confident in the plan that he’ll execute alongside his two friends.