Barron Trump’s Life at White House is Much Different from Former First Kids—Here’s Why!

Ever wondered how Barron Trump’s life must be after living in the prestigious White House? As Donald Trump’s son, the 19-year-old teenager gained fame and female fans (yes, quite literally) after being spotted in a sleek suit during Donald Trump’s inaugural ceremony for his second term in January 2025. People could not keep calm and gushed over his good looks.

In June 2017, during Trump’s first term, he became the first adolescent son to live in the White House since John F. Kennedy Jr. in the early 1960s. Barron was also the first young lad to reside in the White House since Charles Taft II in 1908.

Back in 2016, Barron was the only one to get full access to the White House premises after John F. Kennedy Jr. was born just weeks after his dad (then president) won the 1960 presidential election. 11-year-old Barron used to spend a lot of time in the headquarters while his father was busy with work.

However, as per several media reports, Barron has moved to New York to pursue his degree, and Melania also prefers to stay with him rather than in the White House. Reportedly, Melania’s active group of friends is in New York, and she does not like Washington much. Meanwhile, known for his down-to-earth nature, Barron Trump has not been much of a show-off, but reports suggest that his life when he resided in the official residence was no less than that of a king.

Throughout his childhood, Barron lived in the luxurious Trump Tower penthouse, where he grew accustomed to the occasional camera. however, both Donald and Melania Trump have admitted that they tried to keep him away from the spotlight and provide a normal childhood for him. Still, the internet cannot stop obsessing over him.

Furthermore, while Barron was at the White House, he had the company of his maternal grandparents, Viktor and Amalija Knavs, who often accompanied him at Mar-a-Lago when they visited Washington, D.C. However, they were also quite private and much like his mother. Sadly, Amalija died in January 2024.

Even though presidents’ children who grow up in the White House are afforded the opportunity to grow up outside of the political spotlight,” the White House press office stated after Trump’s inauguration. Melania always highlighted Barron’s privacy. Consequently, the daughter of former president Bill Clinton, Chelsea Clinton, even defended him on multiple occasions, tweeting in 2017, “Barron should be afforded the right and space and privacy to be a kid.”

Despite being from such a popular and influential background, he is mostly seen carrying an $88 (£70.71) black school bag and maintaining a gentlemanly demeanor with everyone. Melania Trump described him as a very strong-minded, very special, smart boy,” adding, “Sometimes I call him little Donald.” She said Barron is a “mixture of us in looks,” but it’s his nature that leads her to call him that.

If you are wondering what made Barron such a wonderful young man, the credit perhaps goes to his parents, especially his mother, Melania. As per E! Online, the first lady revealed that she tries to be emotionally there for him and then guide and support him wherever needed.

Her advice was clear: “Be their friend and parent as well. When they’re in trouble, they will come to you first. Don’t try to change their opinion.”