Melania’s Father is Just Two Years Older Than Her Husband—A Peek At the Contrasting Worlds and Lives of Viktor Knavs and Donald Trump

Following Donald Trump’s return to the White House, his family has once again taken center stage; especially First Lady Melania Trump. Though the First Family is often a topic of headlines, this time the focus is different. As Melania Trump settles into her role, her personal life has been the focus of much public interest, particularly after the release of her Amazon Prime documentary and memoir.

Among the many details Melania has shared, one surprising fact stands out: her father, Viktor Knavs, is just two years older than her husband, Donald Trump. While their ages are nearly the same, their life paths couldn’t be more different.

Born in 1944 in Slovenia (then part of Yugoslavia), Viktor Knavs started his career as a chauffeur for the Communist Party before he eventually became a successful car salesman. He later opened his own auto parts business in Ljubljana, the country’s capital. Melania’s mother, Amalija Knavs, born in 1945, worked in a textile factory designing patterns for children’s clothing. She had a big role in influencing Melania’s love for fashion and eventually her interest in modelling.

Despite being close in age, Trump and Knavs came from completely different backgrounds. Trump was raised in a wealthy New York real estate family. On the other hand, Knavs built his career from the ground up in a socialist country.

However, according to Melania, both men share a strong work ethic and determination. She once described her father as “smart and capable,” even comparing him to her husband, and said that both are ambitious and hardworking.

Melania had an exceptionally close relationship with her mother, Amalija, who passed away in January 2024 at the age of 78. During her funeral, Melania described their bond as “unbreakable” and recalled how her mother’s presence made the world feel brighter.

A year later on the same day, she was present at former President Jimmy Carter’s funeral. Netizens speculated as to why she looked visibly sad, with the possible reason being that it was her mother’s death anniversary.

Her father, Viktor, has also been a key figure in her life. He and Amalija followed Melania to the United States, becoming American citizens in 2018. They fully supported her transition into public life as a model, businesswoman, and later, the First Lady of the United States.

Yes, Viktor Knavs and Donald Trump may be almost the same age but their journeys to success couldn’t have been more different. One grew up amidst the limitations of a communist regime, while the other inherited a sprawling empire in capitalist America.

Yet, despite their vastly different pasts, they crossed paths, and their lives are now intertwined through Melania. There’s some brilliant proof that fate sometimes bridges even the most unexpected gaps.