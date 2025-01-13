Melania Trump attended former President Jimmy Carter’s funeral on January 9th and viewers observed that she looked visibly sad during the ceremony, sitting alongside her husband, President-elect Donald Trump. While there was no explicit explanation behind the soon-to-be First Lady’s evident distress at the time, netizens seem to have uncovered the reason behind it now.

The apparent explanation also comes amid Melania being trolled for her choice of attire for the ceremony, with some comparing her appearance to that of a nun.

The date of Carter’s funeral coincided with a tragic anniversary for Melania. It is the passing of her mother, Amalija Knavs, who left for her heavenly abode exactly one year prior. Amalija, who breathed her last at the age of 78 in 2024, had a wonderful presence in Melania’s life and after her mother’s death, Melania penned a heartfelt tribute that read, “Amalija Knavs was a strong woman who always carried herself with grace, warmth, and dignity. She was entirely devoted to her husband, daughters, grandson, and son-in-law. We will miss her beyond measure and continue to honor and love her legacy.”

One social media user, Gracieback, pointed out the tragic overlap, writing, “Melania’s mom died on January 9th last year. She looks sad. Bless her heart!”

A gesture from Karen Pence, wife of former Vice President Mike Pence, further worsened the emotional weight of the day as she was seen appearing to ignore Melania for a brief moment. However, her apparent dismissal of Melania didn’t go unnoticed by viewers. People on social media thrashed her for such a gesture, shaming her for adopting that attitude, especially on a day very sensitive to her.

You do know Melania was sad at Carter’s funeral because her mother, who she was extremely close to died on January 9, 2024. So shame on you for the way you acted toward her. — ConservativeCookie (@KMC12862925) January 11, 2025

Adding to the attention and empathy, Melania has drawn some criticism as well for her fashion choice for the day. She wore a striking black Valentino trench coat dress, which became a topic of discussion during and after the funeral. The dress was a part of Valentino’s Fall 2019 collection and featured a bold white collar that was complimented with a design of a couple kissing. It is surrounded by intricate floral and butterfly patterns.

Her style sense for a funeral drew mixed reactions. Some said that the look is somewhat connected to a nun or pilgrim ensemble. However, others said it was ‘bad taste’ to wear at a funeral. Some users started speculating that there could be a symbolic nod to historical events. They suggested the collar image was designed from the sculpture ‘The Gates of Hell’, and there are chances Melania wanted to point out that Jimmy and his late wife Rosalyn would “reunite in hell.”

The image on her collar was inspired by the sculpture, ‘The Kiss’ which was inspired by the sculpture, ‘The Gates of Hell’, so was Melania Trump saying that Jimmy and Rosalyn Carter were going to reunite in hell?

Art is subjective. Wearing this to a funeral is in bad taste https://t.co/2Tin5dzI5R — Outcome Optimist. (@OutcomeOptimist) January 13, 2025

Amidst the criticism regarding her fashion choice, Melania Trump’s somber expression and quiet dignity struck a chord with many. That was to remind the public of her personal loss on a day of national mourning.