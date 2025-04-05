‘Go Back to South Africa’—Dems Blast Elon Musk, Melania in Anti-Immigrant Tirade

Xenophobic comments have been a major concern since the return of Donald Trump as the President of the United States. DOGE chief Elon Musk, and the First Lady Melania Trump are the main target of these comments.

Several party leaders have complained about Elon Musk’s birth country being South Africa and also told the President to deport his wife who was actually born in the former Yugoslavia. There has been an anti-DOGE protest in Los Angeles on March 22, Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., suggested that Donald Trump should investigate and potentially deport Melania Trump.

Concerning this, Maxine Waters said at a rally, “When he [Trump] talks about birthright, and he’s going to undo the fact that the Constitution allows those who are born here, even if the parents are undocumented, they have a right to stay in America. If he wants to start looking so closely to find those who were born here and their parents were undocumented, maybe he ought to first look at Melania.”

She further stated that, “We don’t know whether or not her parents were documented. And maybe we better just take a look.”

The first lady became a citizen of the country back in 2006, which was subjected to the official government biographies. Besides, she is also the first ever first lady in the United States to become a naturalized citizen and also the second first lady to be born outside the country following President John Quincy Adams’ wife, Louisa Catherine Johnson Adams, who was born in London in 1775.

On the other hand, democrats are not sparing Musk either, and are giving several vitriolic attacks to him, who actually immigrated to the country in 1995 and became a citizen in 2002.

Rep. Nydia Velazquez (D-NY): "My question to Elon Musk: What the hell are you doing here in America? Go back to South Africa."

The rally is a congressional Democratic one and they are mainly protesting against Musk’s access to the Treasury department Feb. 4, Rep. Janelle Bynum, D-Ore., and compared the Tesla Billionaire to the British burning the city of Washington, D.C., during the War of 1812.

“They always told us the British had come to storm the city. They always reminded us the British had come, and they burned everything down, and we could never let that happen again. They told us, and here we are, Trump and his billionaire boy band. They are not British this time. This one is South African. But they came back,” said Bynum.

Though Rep. Nydia Velázquez, D-N.Y., didn’t utter any allegories but simply called for Musk to “go back to South Africa.”

“It was interesting yesterday. I was watching a video of an interview of Elon Musk with someone where he said that the Italians should stay in Italy and the Chinese should stay in China. My question to Elon Musk is, what the hell are you doing here in America?” Velazquez said while speaking at an event outside the HUD Department.

Way before Elon Musk took the helm at his organization, DOGE, far-left Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas, slammed him during a Jan. 20 interview for being born at the born in the United States while suggesting he supported apartheid.

“[Musk] went from being the dork that was jumping around on stage to allegedly being this amazing genius that’s going to save this entire country, the country he wasn’t born in and a country that maybe he doesn’t agree with, the idea of a Democratic Republic, considering the fact that he may have been more so on the side of apartheid,” said Crockett.

Democrat Congressman Don Beyer (VA) on Elon Musk: "We're going to send Elon back to South Africa."

Another representative, Gerry Connolly, D-Va., piled on further, suggesting in a February interview that Musk was reverting to a fascist state of mind due to his South African heritage.

“I think that’s a leftover from Elon Musk’s South African heritage, and maybe he’s falling too far back on the apartheid system of government that was a fascist form of government,” said Connolly.

“Here in the United States, Mr. Musk,” he added, “we have three branches of government, each of them separate but coequal, and, ultimately, the judicial branch is the deciding factor when there is a dispute between the other two branches of government. That’s how our system works here.”

However, despite the tons of claims against these two, and especially Elon Musk, a Snopes fact-check figured out that the Space X founder eft his birth country in the first place was to avoid military service concerning the fact that he didn’t want to fight for an apartheid state.