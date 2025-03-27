Could Melania Trump Be Deported Under Donald Trump’s Tough New Immigration Laws? Experts Say It’s Almost Impossible!

Maxine Waters, a Democrat California Congresswoman, has shared her opinions on whether Melania Trump should be deported in accordance with the President’s proposed immigration laws. As soon as Donald Trump took over the White House for the second time, he made the immigration law his number one priority, conducting mass deportation of people who have been living in the United States without proper authorization.

On his first day back in office, the Republican leader signed an executive order which proposes ending automatic birthright citizenship for almost anyone born in the U.S. if their parents have been living in the country illegally or on temporary visas. In layman’s terms, this executive order seeks to deny citizenship to the children of undocumented immigrants. However, this move has so far faced many legal challenges, with many opposing this action.

Amid the controversy over the proposed laws, Waters has weighed in on whether Trump’s own wife, Melania, who has a complicated citizenship journey, should be allowed to stay in the United States.

“When he [Trump] talks about birthright, and he’s going to undo the fact that the Constitution allows those who are born here, even if the parents are undocumented, they have a right to stay in America. If he wants to start looking so closely to find those who were born here and their parents were undocumented, maybe he ought to first look at Melania,” the Congresswoman said during a Los Angeles rally this week.

“We don’t know whether or not her parents were documented. And maybe we better just take a look,” Maxine suggested.

Maxine Waters is back. She’s now calling for Melania Trump to be deported. Melania Trump is an American citizen. Earlier, she called for Elon Musk to be deported. Also, an American citizen. Democrats are insufferable. No one can be this dumb.pic.twitter.com/TWOUJd7PsO — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) March 25, 2025

According to the Washington Post, Melania Trump arrived in the U.S. back in 1996. In 2000, she applied for a visa meant for immigrants with “extraordinary ability.” In 2001, her Visa was granted, making her one of the five people from Slovenia who acquired it that year.

After she obtained her citizenship, she was able to sponsor her parents, Viktor and Amalija Knavs. Following Melania’s marriage to Donald Trump and the birth of their only son, Barron, her parents permanently relocated to the United States. Last year, Amalija passed away at the age of 78. It is to be noted that, she is the first American First Lady to be a naturalized citizen. At the same time, she is also the second to be born outside of the country. The only other First Lady who was born outside of the U.S. was Louisa Catherine Johnson Adams. She was born in England and raised in France before arriving in America as 6th U.S. President John Quincy Adams’ wife.

Following Trump’s executive order, there has been much debate and discussion about whether Melania should be allowed to stay in the U.S. However, her deportation is almost impossible, regardless of the President’s alleged hypocrisy.

Apart from Melania’s citizenship, Maxine Waters also slammed Trump’s federal government cuts during the rally. The 86-year-old Congresswoman criticized his action to dismantle the Department of Education: “Once again, Donald Trump had issued another reckless and appalling executive order.”

“This blatantly unconstitutional executive order is just another piece of evidence that Trump has absolutely no respect for the Constitution, which he took an oath to preserve, protect, and defend when he was sworn in as president,” said Waters, who is currently serving her 17th term in the U.S. House of Representatives.