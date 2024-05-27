Donald Trump Waves at 'Non-Existent Audience, Trying to Stage the Moment', Internet Calls it 'Cringe'

Donald Trump seemed to be waving at a non-existent audience in a video from his election campaign and the internet gave him a cringe ride. An X, formerly Twitter account, @BidensWins, posted the clip where the ex-commander-in-chief is waving to an absolutely empty stadium. The netizens called him out for faking an outpouring of love which is seemingly missing.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Logan Riely

The caption read, "BREAKING: After getting booed relentlessly last night, Donald Trump has been caught waving at a non-existent audience. It's almost like he's trying to stage the moment. Retweet so all Americans see this embarrassing moment." People on the internet found it amusing and bashed Trump for his fake optics ahead of the 2024 presidential elections.

BREAKING: After getting booed relentlessly last night, Donald Trump has been caught waving at a non-existent audience. It’s almost like he’s trying to stage the moment. Retweet so all Americans see this embarrassing moment.pic.twitter.com/DYUTvjLvQd — Biden’s Wins (@BidensWins) May 26, 2024

@LiftForever67 criticized the former president, "Oh Donald...It must be exhausting to constantly lie, deceive, and grift through life." Another X user, @stgert, felt pity, "Legend in his own mind. More to be pitied." More critics slammed him for faking it, as @Post4Lamba wrote, "Seems like he is trying to stage a moment. @HugeDemFan echoed, "Sunil, it's all staged. No one is cheering for him."

He tried to hijack cheers for Matchbox 20 as he flew over them. Pathetic. https://t.co/P4YPlRfhTk — Art Candee 🍿🥤 (@ArtCandee) May 26, 2024

@BenStanton77​ said, "Your cope is cringe." Meanwhile, @BeamMeUpScotee, rationalized and explained, "If it were anyone else I would feel pity. But chances are he knows exactly what he's doing, and he's doing it to try to erase his humiliation at the libertarian thingy."

we all love and support Trump https://t.co/r1XFMSQ3XU — Patriot Pointman 🇺🇸 (@PatriotPointman) May 27, 2024

Predictably, MAGA supporters didn't stay quiet and slammed the Joe Biden fans for creating and promoting a false narrative about the ex-president. For instance, @GodarmyofAngel attacked the current POTUS, "Biden never goes to these events because he is not loved, can't walk, can't talk. Nobody likes him." Also, @ZeroedZZ pointed out the crowd sitting far above, "Looks like he's waving at the people in the higher-up seats that can still see him. Another false narrative nothing burger."

I think he received a warm welcome at the Speedway!!!

No one yelled"F Donald Trump" pic.twitter.com/TXTKsKUdbU — 🇺🇸 🇮🇪 🍀Reene 🇮🇹 🍷🇺🇸 (@ReallyReene) May 27, 2024

@BradMil95712875 set the record straight, "We all know this isn't true if you actually watch the video." More Trump supporters condemned the post and @TheRealPDQ specifically mentioned an event where the Republican candidate received a warm welcome, "Maybe you should have watched the Coca-Cola 600 live...." @TexanPatriot55 concluded, "Another lie!"

Margo Martin, the presumptive Republican nominee's Deputy Director of Communications, originally posted the video clip on her X account, captioning, "President @realDonaldTrump arrives at Charlotte Motor Speedway!" The 77-year-old attended a NASCAR event over the weekend where he took selfies with drivers and watched the race, as per Raw Story.

Amid his legal battles, Trump is making the most of his free time (when he isn't appearing at the court) to influence people with his MAGA campaign. Recently, the twice-indicted president attended the Libertarian Party's national convention on Saturday, May 25, 2024, and was repeatedly booed while asking for support from the members, as per BBC.

The presumptive Republican presidential nominee asked the crowd to join hands with him so he could beat his political rival, Biden, saying, "We must work together. Combine with us. You have to combine with us." However, his request backfired and was rather met with vigorous jeers from the Libertarian party members.