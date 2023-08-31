Donald Trump Thinks Vivek Ramaswamy Would Make a 'Very Good' Running Mate for 2024 Elections

Former president Donald Trump has hinted that he might be open to selecting biotech tycoon Vivek Ramaswamy as his running mate. On Tuesday, the 77-year-old lauded his 38-year-old adversary, praising his unconventional points of view and willingness to support the 45th president's government, the New York Post reported.

“Well, I think he’s great. Look, anybody that said I’m the best president in a generation … I have to like a guy like that,” Trump told Blaze TV. “He’s a smart guy. He’s a young guy. He’s got a lot of talent. He’s a very, very, very intelligent person. He’s got good energy, and he could be in some form of something. I tell ya, I think he’d be very good. I think he’s really distinguished himself.”

In the Republican primary debate last week, Ramaswamy reiterated his prior description of Trump as “the best president of the 21st century,” calling his candidacy an effort to “to the next level.” Ramaswamy aims to pardon Trump on his first day in office if elected. He even wants Trump as an adviser or mentor if elected, telling Meet the Press that he wants to "build on the foundation" that Trump laid and "pick up where he left off."

After the debate at Milwaukee's Fiserv Forum, Ramaswamy garnered much attention and rose to the top of Google searches among Republican candidates for the 2024 election. Trump also had a word of advice for Ramaswamy, who has been on the wrong side of the law with his recommendations for Israel, Taiwan, and Ukraine. “He’s starting to get out there a little bit. He’s getting a little bit controversial,” Trump said. “I got to tell him: ‘Be a little bit careful. Some things you have to hold in just a little bit, right?'” Trump warned.

Vivek Ramaswamy is a horrible and wicked person. He is a terrible liar who foments racial hatred. https://t.co/bxr6NGBH57 — Joey Aiello (@joeyaiellohsv) August 29, 2023

Since entering the campaign in February, the 38-year-old entrepreneur has positioned himself as a political outsider and "anti-woke" warrior. In an interview with NPR earlier this year, he identified as a nationalist who thought that America needed to revive its sense of civic pride. He traded jabs with the bulk of his GOP opponents and won over many people who were unfamiliar with him.

His campaign managed to raise about $450,000 on Wednesday night alone. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is still in second place in national surveys, trailing the former president by a significant margin. Ramaswamy, though, has just risen to the third spot. And, for the time being, at least, his numbers seem to be increasing.

Former President Trump called Vivek Ramaswamy "smart" and "young" and "full of talent" when asked by conservative talk show host Glenn Beck what he thinks of a "Vice President Ramaswamy." https://t.co/YcMK9fuhfz — Axios (@axios) August 30, 2023

Ramaswamy has taken several highly divisive stances, including questioning whether the government was involved in 9/11 and calling climate change a hoax. He has also said he would decrease money for Ukraine and wanted to raise the voting age to 25. "God is real. There are two genders," he said in part of his offensive closing statement. "Fossil fuels are a requirement for human prosperity. Reverse racism is racism. An open border is not a border."

It should have been an honour to have a decent Indian origin American genuinely competing to be the President of USA but from everything I've seen of Vivek Ramaswamy and his interviews, he's more Trumpy than Trump.



In every horrible way. https://t.co/sgRQw2thqa — Doctor Roshan R 🌍 (@pythoroshan) August 26, 2023

