Golf Icon Greg Norman Applauds Trump’s Shock Venezuela Operation

Golf legend Greg Norman has praised President Donald Trump for the US operation in Venezuela that led to the capture of President Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores.

Norman made the comments Wednesday during an appearance on Fox & Friends, where he described the US action as decisive and applauded what he called Trump’s execution and timing.

“So, what he did in Venezuela, I applaud it,” Norman said, per Fox News. “That timing, the execution of it just showed the pure strength and the might and the will of the United States to protect their hemisphere.”

The two-time British Open champion went further, viewing the operation as a message of deterrence rather than escalation. “They should protect their backyard,” Norman added, praising what he described as US resolve in the region.

Trump announced earlier this month that US special forces had conducted what he called a “large-scale strike” in Caracas, resulting in the seizure of Maduro and Flores. The pair were flown to New York and appeared in a Manhattan federal court on January 5, where they pleaded not guilty to drug-related charges.

The Trump administration has framed the operation as a law enforcement action rather than a military invasion. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said congressional approval was not required, arguing the strike did not meet the legal definition of an invasion.

The capture followed months of increased US pressure on Venezuela, including more than two dozen interdiction strikes in Latin American waters targeting alleged drug trafficking operations. Trump has repeatedly accused Maduro of leading what he described as a narco-state cartel, claims Venezuela’s government has denied.

Norman’s remarks quickly drew attention because of his long-standing relationship with Trump and his history of controversial public positions. The Australian golfer has played golf with Trump on multiple occasions and has spoken openly in the past about his admiration for Trump’s leadership style. HITC reports that in a December 2025 podcast appearance, Norman said Trump approaches the presidency with a business mindset that he believes sets him apart from other world leaders.

“He wants to make America right first,” Norman said at the time. “He is taking the business philosophy that very few Presidents have ever had into the White House.” Norman has also described Trump as having “stars and stripes running through his veins,” language he repeated during his Fox News appearance this week.

The comments come as Trump’s Venezuela operation continues to dominate international headlines and fuel debate over US intervention in Latin America. Supporters argue the seizure of Maduro sends a strong signal against drug trafficking and authoritarian rule. Critics have raised concerns about sovereignty, precedent, and long-term regional stability.

Norman did not address those concerns directly, instead focusing on Trump’s follow-through. “He’s true to his word,” Norman said, adding that Trump’s willingness to act distinguished him from previous presidents he has known.

Norman remains a polarizing figure himself. Once one of the most dominant golfers of his generation, his reputation was reshaped in recent years by his role as CEO of LIV Golf, a league that fractured professional golf and cost him long-standing relationships within the sport. That history has made Norman a familiar lightning rod, and his vocal support for Trump’s Venezuela move has only reinforced that reputation.

For now, Norman appears unmoved by the backlash, offering unqualified praise for an operation that Trump’s administration has described as both necessary and overdue.