Iranian State TV Makes Threat to Donald Trump Amid Protests

Iranian state-run television publicly threatened U.S. President Donald Trump, referencing the 2024 attempt on his life and warning him of similar danger.

The message aired Wednesday night in Iran, though the specific time was unknown as of publication. Social media posts showing the screenshot emerged after 10 a.m. ET, which is 6 p.m. local time in Tehran, Iran.

Wednesday’s message featured an image of Trump after he was shot and wounded at a July 2024 campaign rally near Butler, Pa. The caption roughly read, “This time it will not miss the target.”

Iranian State TV just broadcast a picture of Trump from the Butler rally after he was shot with the words “this time, it won’t miss.” Direct ass*ssination threat against Trump pic.twitter.com/PxGy1NfPXw — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 14, 2026

Neither Trump nor his administration had addressed the threat as of publication. Trump has a signing ceremony scheduled for 2 p.m. ET on Wednesday.

Iran has threatened Trump before, though this newest warning comes amid protests fueled by anger partially related to Iran’s economy and social restrictions. According to ABC News, the Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) said it had verified 2,571 deaths and was reviewing another 779 dating back to December 28. Of those confirmed deaths, more than 2,400 were adult protesters, and nearly 150 were affiliated with the government. As of Wednesday afternoon, the exact total of deaths is unknown, and the Iranian government has not provided any civilian death numbers.

Additionally, HRANA estimates that nearly 1,150 protesters have been seriously injured, and there have been more than 18,000 arrests. Iran shut down the internet and phone networks on January 8. Protests have occurred in all 31 provinces over the past three weeks.

In a Truth Social post on Tuesday, Trump urged the “Iranian Patriots” to continue protesting and told them that the United States intends to help them. Trump and the State Department have publicly advised U.S. citizens who are in Iran to leave the country.

🚨🇮🇷 12,000 DEAD? IRAN’S PROTEST CRACKDOWN MAY BE THE WORST IN MODERN HISTORY An internal review shared by Iran International citing sources close to the regime itself, IRGC, medics, and eyewitnesses; says at least 12,000 people were killed in recent protests. If confirmed,… pic.twitter.com/6D00u3847d — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) January 13, 2026

“Save the names of the killers and abusers,” Trump wrote. “They will pay a big price. I have canceled all meetings with Iranian officials until the senseless killing of protesters STOPS.”

Trump also wrote “MIGA,” which refers to Make Iran Great Again.

Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf, the speaker of the Parliament of Iran, recently warned of attacks on Israel and the United States military if the U.S. attacks Iran. A U.S. official told Reuters that the military is withdrawing personnel from select bases in the Middle East.

Gholamhossein Mohseni-Ejei, who serves as the chief justice of Iran, suggested on Wednesday that there could be expedited trials — and even executions — for those arrested in the protests.

“If we want to do a job, we should do it now. If we want to do something, we have to do it quickly,” Mohseni-Ejei said. “If it becomes late, two months, three months later, it doesn’t have the same effect.”