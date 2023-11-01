Donald Trump Ridiculed by Niece Mary Trump for His Dramatic Walk Out of Court: "Given a Time Out"

Mary Trump never misses a chance to make fun of her famous uncle, former president Donald Trump.

On her most recent appearance on The Dean Obeidallah Show, the topic of conversation centered around Donald's dramatic courtroom exit on October 25 following a string of legal setbacks and a large fine for violating gag orders, OK! Magazine reported.

Mary, who is the author of Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World's Most Dangerous Man, has been very critical of Donald as well as the family. Podcast host Dean asked her about the judge and what had ensued in the courtroom, “And what I love is that he made Donald instantly testify. His lawyers couldn’t stop it! He goes you come up here, testify under oath, and he goes ‘I’m the trier of fact and I don’t believe you,’ which is layman’s speak for you’re a liar! And he fired him $10,000. Have you ever seen your uncle The Donald, this instantaneous accountability?”

Mary Trump replied, laughing, mocking her uncle, “No. As I said somewhere, it was as if for the first time in 77 years, the toddler had been given a time out! And as you know, he didn’t react particularly well to it.”

Dean then added, “No, the word stormed out. They say. I’m not sure why he stormed out because of Michael Cohen or he stormed out because of this kind of thing,” after which Mary cut him off while laughing and saying, “It was because of that. I think the quote is 'he stormed out in a huff!'”

Dean couldn't help but wonder whether Donald had told his lawyers how angry he was that they couldn't keep him safe. The two suggested that this definitely must be taking a huge toll on this man, who never faced accountability before. “Do you think he’s going to keep going back and risking this? I mean, he’s got to, on a personal human dynamic level, I imagine it’s got to be very painful to him. He’s been held accountable,” Dean said.

Mary responded that she thinks the only reason the former president responded so badly, i.e. walking out of the room, was that “there have been very few if any, circumstances in his entire life in which he didn’t have control of the room.” She further added that maybe he “even regretted having shown up.”

Mary then told Dean that she didn't understand why he kept showing up to the New York case. She said, “Remember, this is the only case he’s shown up for. He didn’t bother going to the E. Jean Carroll civil trial, I think, ever. So he’s putting himself in this position,” Mary added, referencing the sexual assault trial, where Donald was found liable for sexual abuse and defamation back in May.

