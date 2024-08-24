Donald Trump Once Said He Didn’t Want to Go Home and Work at a Relationship With Wife Melania

Donald Trump and Melania Trump first met at a New York Fashion Week party in Manhattan. Their lives intersected in September 1998, two years after Melania, originally from Slovenia, relocated to the U.S. to pursue a career in modeling, according to US Weekly. Melania is known for being just as dedicated to her role as a wife as she is to her role as a mother, a quality Donald greatly values, according to GQ Magazine. However, while speaking to Larry King in 2005, Donald also said, "I work very hard from early in the morning till late in the evening. I don’t want to go home and work at a relationship.”

Apart from what dislikes doing in their relationship Trump also mentioned that he adored Melania’s 'restraint' while shopping, “She’s never taken advantage of that situation, okay, as many women would have, frankly.” To reciprocate, he revealed that he makes an equal effort to make things work. Melania once said in an interview, “He is a very understanding husband. If I say, ‘I need an hour, I’m going to take a bath,’ or I’m having a massage, he has nothing against it. He’s very supportive in that way.” Speaking to journalist Julia Ioffe, Melania shared that she tried to give Donald the space he needed.

A year after their wedding, the couple celebrated the arrival of their son, Barron, in March 2006. Over the years, Melania remained steadfastly supportive of her husband through the various controversies during his presidential campaign and subsequent scrutiny of his actions after leaving the White House. Despite her unwavering loyalty, the former First Lady has admitted to disagreeing with the controversial politician on certain issues.

Meanwhile, Vladimira Tomšič, who attended the same school as Melania and is acquainted with her parents, shared with Ioffe that Melania's upbringing could provide insight into her marriage with Trump. Tomšič said, “The secret of why he’s with her is her traditional values and the importance of family to her.” In simpler terms, Melania has been considered the 'perfect' spouse for the conservative tycoon.

When Donald first met Melania in New York in the autumn of 1998, he was 52. At the time, he was known for his flamboyant personality and immense wealth. Melania, 28 then, was a tall, reserved brunette. About their introduction, Melania said, “I didn’t know much about Donald Trump. I had my life, I had my world. I didn’t follow Donald Trump and what kind of life he had.”

During Donald's presidential campaign, his relationship with Melania faced challenges when allegations arose of his inappropriate behavior with other women. Despite this, Melania remained a loyal and supportive wife, dismissing the accusations and standing by her husband. Before Melania, Donald was involved with model Kara Young, and the two dated for two years in the late 1990s, according to The List.