Donald Trump Mocks Joe Biden’s ‘Spoiled’ Children During Furious Campaign Rally in Florida

While addressing a rally in Florida, Donald Trump poured scorn on his political opponent, President Joe Biden, and his family. As reported by Radar Online, on the same night when the majority of Trump's Republican rivals for the 2024 election squared off in a discussion in Miami, the former president hosted his own gathering in neighboring Hialeah.

During his attack on President Biden, he also added a little something extra about his offspring. Comparing his own children, daughter Ivanka Trump and, sons Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr. to Biden's sons, Hunter and Ashley Biden, he said, "Just like the Cuban regime, The Biden regime is trying to put their political opponents in jail, shutting down free speech, taking bribes and kickbacks to enrich themselves and their very spoiled children — My children aren’t so spoiled, are they, huh?"

Trump further added, "Rigging and cheating in elections using the fake news media to cover up their colossal incompetence and stupidity. What they are doing, what they’ve done to our country. Nobody can even believe it. And using the fear tactics of a police state, because that’s what we’ve become to persecute Christians and especially Catholics."

Multiple articles concerning emails purportedly found on a laptop at a Delaware repair shop mentioning Joe and Hunter Biden's actions in Ukraine were published by the New York Post. In response to worries that the report's sources could be unreliable, social media sites have taken steps to prevent the story from spreading. US intelligence agencies are looking into the possibility that the emails were part of a campaign to influence the election from outside. Trump used the post article as a springboard for attacks on the Biden family during his rally on Sunday. He said, "Joe he’s corrupt. And you know what, they found the laptop. They call it the laptop from hell. Let’s see what happens with it."

Meanwhile, Republicans in the House have issued subpoenas to a number of Biden family members to appear before the committee investigating President Biden's possible impeachment, despite widespread acknowledgment by journalists and even other Republicans that there is "no evidence" of wrongdoing on Biden's part. As reported by CNN, Chairman James Comer stated, "The House Oversight Committee has followed the money and built a record of evidence revealing how Joe Biden knew, was involved, and benefited from his family’s influence-peddling schemes. Now, the House Oversight Committee is going to bring in members of the Biden family and their associates to question them on this record of evidence."

The White House, which has consistently opposed Comer's investigation, recently issued a statement criticizing the panel's decision to subpoena members of the Biden family. The White House spokesperson, Ian Sams stated, "With just over a week to go until House Republicans may again thrust the country into a harmful and chaotic government shutdown, the most extreme voices in their party like James Comer are trying to distract from their repeated failures to govern. Instead of using the power of Congress to pursue a partisan political smear campaign against the President and his family, extreme House Republicans should do their jobs."

