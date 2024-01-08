Meghan McCain didn't mince words as she took on former President Donald Trump for his disparaging comments about her late father, John McCain, who endured unimaginable suffering as a prisoner of war in Vietnam, as per Mediaite. Trump's rally in Newton, IA, became a platform for him to mockingly reference John's inability to lift his arms during a crucial vote on the Affordable Care Act.

My dad was an American hero. An icon. A patriot that will be remembered throughout history. I cannot buy a bagel without someone approaching me about how much they loved and miss him.



Trump is a piece of shit, election denying, huckster whose own wife won't campaign with him. https://t.co/f3RlWLqT9B — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) January 7, 2024

In a blistering response on X, Meghan shared a video clip of Trump's remarks and unleashed a scathing critique: "My dad was an American hero. An icon. A patriot that will be remembered throughout history. I cannot buy a bagel without someone approaching me about how much they loved and miss him." The emotional intensity of her words reverberated, emphasizing the profound impact her father had on the nation.

Trump's mocking tone, implying that John's war injuries influenced his vote, reflected a callous disregard for the sacrifices made by the late Arizona senator. The former President's history of disparaging remarks about John, including dismissing his war hero status in 2015, resurfaced as part of a disturbing pattern. The rally in Iowa, a crucial state in the political landscape, witnessed Trump reviving past grievances against John. "Obamacare is a catastrophe, nobody talks about it. You know without John McCain, we would’ve had it done. John McCain for some reason couldn’t get his arm up that day," Trump declared, conveniently sidestepping the significance of McCain's principled stance.

Trump in Newton, Iowa today: “We're gonna fight for much better healthcare than Obamacare. Obamacare is a catastrophe. Nobody talks about it. You know, without John McCain we would have had it done"



"John McCain, for some reason, couldn't get his arm up that day. Remember?" — Alayna Treene (@alaynatreene) January 7, 2024

Meghan's passionate rebuke extends beyond the immediate incident, encompassing a broader condemnation of Trump as a "piece of shit, election-denying huckster whose own wife won't campaign with him." This isn't the first time Trump has targeted John. Previous instances, like his 2015 comment that McCain was 'not a war hero,' reinforced a persistent lack of respect for the late senator's service. Trump's mockery of John's physical limitations added a cruel layer to an already contentious relationship.

Meghan McCain: "Trump is a piece of shit, election denying, huckster whose own wife won't campaign with him."



She's not wrong. pic.twitter.com/o2NyBo09js — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) January 8, 2024

The mockery extends to Trump mimicking John's thumbs-down vote, a pivotal moment in the healthcare debate. The 49-51 vote, with McCain casting the decisive ballot, preserved the Affordable Care Act, as per Newsweek. But the former President's attempt to diminish this historical act of dissent by reducing it to a mere physical gesture underscores a dismissive attitude toward the democratic process. Meghan's frustration is palpable as she emphasizes the enduring legacy of her father. The poignant declaration that "I cannot buy a bagel without someone approaching me about how much they loved and miss him" encapsulates John's lasting impact on the American consciousness.

As Trump positions himself as the frontrunner for the 2024 GOP nomination, Meghan's impassioned response serves as a stark reminder of the personal toll exacted by political rhetoric. In a deeply polarized landscape, her words echo a call for decency and respect, qualities she believes are sorely lacking in the political figure she condemns.

