Donald Trump Endorses Rep. Bob Good's Primary Opponent Days After He Attended Hush Money Trial

Donald Trump turned his back on the House Freedom Caucus leader Rep. Bob Good and endorsed his primary challenger, Virginia state Sen. John McGuire, who's also a close ally of the former president and a MAGA supporter, in the June 18 primary.

Apparently, the Congressman originally backed Ron DeSantis but after he left the race, Good lent his support for Trump. However, it was too late.

The Republican front-runner explained on his preferred platform Truth Social on Tuesday, May 28, 2024, "Bob Good is BAD FOR VIRGINIA, AND BAD FOR THE USA. He turned his back on our incredible movement, and was constantly attacking and fighting me until recently, when he gave a warm and 'loving' Endorsement - But really, it was too late. The damage had been done," as per The Independent.

Good backpedaled after the Florida Governor exited the GOP race and crossed miles to attend Trump's ongoing Hush Money trial in Manhattan to seek his support. In January 2024, he vocalized his support for the ex-commander-in-chief in the upcoming November rematch against his Democrat rival Joe Biden.

On X, formerly Twitter, the Congressman wrote, "It is my privilege to provide my complete and total endorsement for Donald J. Trump as the 47th President of the United States.

President Trump was the greatest President of my lifetime, and we need him to reinstate the policies that were working so well for America."

In his endorsement post, the 58-year-old continued, "We need President Trump to secure our border, strengthen our military, re-establish our energy dominance, and reinvigorate our economy. I am committed to doing everything I can to help ensure he is reelected President," calling all "Republicans, Democrats, and Independents who love America" to vote for Trump.

But, his efforts seemed to have gone in vain because the 45th president of the United States decided to endorse his challenger instead. In the same post, the twice-indicted president backed Good's primary opponent McGuire. "John, who fought the Cartels on the Front Line, and then came home and fought the drug dealers in Virginia, will ALWAYS PUT AMERICA FIRST," hailed Trump.

Ahead in the lengthy post, the 77-year-old politician slammed Biden for allowing the immigrants in and wrote, "John and I will correct this situation, and fast! He is strong on crime, will protect our great Military/Vets, and will always defend our under siege Second Amendment. John McGuire has my Complete and Total Endorsement! MAGA2024"

Apparently, Good was among the eight Republican members of Congress who voted to oust House Speaker Kevin McCarthy on OCTOBER 3, 2023. Also, whoever wins the GOP primary in Virginia's Fifth Congressional District will be favored for election in rural areas, which has mostly been represented by Good since 2021.

Meanwhile, the American political scientist Larry Sabato weighed in on the 5th District Primary fight between Republicans Good and McGuire amid Trump's endorsement for the latter and said, "Bob Good is in serious trouble," as per 29News. He also noted that Good offended Trump with his endorsement of DeSantis.

"This is the age of Trump, whether you like it or not, in the Republican Party when he endorses someone, he moves a substantial number of voters, he gets others out to vote who maybe wouldn't have voted," added Sabato.

McGuire thanked Trump for his support, "Thank you President Trump for endorsing my campaign for Congress! Together we will fight for We the People and Save America. We can do better than Good."