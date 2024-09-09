Donald Trump Calls Elon Musk by Wrong Name at Rally, Netizens Call it 'Donmentia'

Republican nominee Donald Trump made yet another gaffe, this time concerning Elon Musk, one of his biggest donors. The former President mistakenly called the tech mogul by the wrong name at a recent rally at Mosinee, Wisconsin. The 78-year-old, having re-arranged the letters of his name, called the Tesla founder 'Leon,' leaving the crowd confused.

According to the Daily Beast, Trump said, "Boeing, I shouldn’t say anything...there is a beautiful Boeing plane right there. But, Boeing had a little hard time, so they are going to save— Leon is going to send them a rocket." Trump was referring to Musk's SpaceX initiatives to help out the stuck astronauts at NASA station. "He looks forward to it, that’s all he thinks about...it's things like that," he added. He also reiterated that Musk would lead a government efficiency commission if he gets elected President in November.

In light of the mix-up, X user @gallymeroreboot quipped, "Elon can’t even get us to stop saying Twitter, now he has to worry about Trump calling him Leon." In a similar vein, @AreMond2 chimed, "Classic Donmentia," alluding to the fact that many experts, over the years, have argued that Trump has been exhibiting early signs of dementia.

Another user @cturnbull1968 trolled, "Nothing to worry about if you’re supporting a septuagenarian with the linguistic skills of a college freshman after 15 shots of Jagermeister." @Ronxyz00 echoed, "He's slurring again? He's on a mental decline." Reiterating similar sentiments, @JoJoFromJerz, opined, "You don’t just say 'Leon' when you mean Elon if you’re referring to the owner of this app unless your mind is alphabet soup." According to The Guardian, Trumo is 'hyper-aware' of people noticing his alleged deteriorating cerebral caliber.

Timothy O'Brien, the author of TrumpNation: The Art of Being the Donald, said, "The reason he's now offering these convoluted explanations of his speech patterns in his public appearances is because he's hyper-aware that people have noted that he's making even less sense than he used to. He added, "What we're seeing now is a reflection of someone who's very troubled and very desperate."

Addressing the same, Trump during a speech in Pennsylvania, stated, "I do the weave. Do you know what the weave is? I'll talk about, like, nine different things that they all come back brilliantly together. And it's like, and friends of mine that are like English professors, they say, 'It's the most brilliant thing I've ever seen,'" MSNBC reported. "But the fake news, you know what they say, 'He rambled.' That's not rambling. What you do is you get off a subject, mention another little titbit, then you get back on to the subject, and you go through this and you do it for two hours, and you don't even mispronounce one word," he added.