Donald Trump Assures Ocean Will ‘Maybe Someday’ Reach Las Vegas in Shocking Statement: “You Never Know”

Former president, Donald Trump said that Las Vegas "maybe someday" would have an ocean. On Saturday, during a campaign stop in the city, Trump remarked on his admiration for Florida before drawing a comparison between it and the Nevada community. This was while he spoke about Florida Governor Ron DeSantis' call for support in his state's election, as per HuffPost.

“And remember, Florida’s easier than other places, you have the ocean and you have the sun. There’s something about that that works. But — you have the sun, too, but you don’t have the ocean, I can tell. You definitely don’t have the ocean. Maybe someday you’ll have the ocean, you never know,” remarked Trump as the audience applauded in approval. He further said, “Someday. Hopefully, it’s a long time away, right? Hopefully."

Trump: You have the sun too but you don’t have the ocean. Maybe someday you’ll have the ocean, you never know. pic.twitter.com/Fjx8K0aiFI — Acyn (@Acyn) July 9, 2023

On Saturday, Twitter users responded to Trump's remark on the ocean and made fun of the implication that there should be a "big, beautiful sea rise." One user wrote on Twitter, "This was exactly the evil scheme of supervillain Lex Luthor, as played by Gene Hackman, in the 1978 movie version of "Superman." Another retorted, "Yeah let’s all hope for that…" A third person said, "Trump’s gonna black out California with his magic Sharpie, isn’t he?"

This was exactly the evil scheme of supervillain Lex Luthor, as played by Gene Hackman, in the 1978 movie version of "Superman" https://t.co/7w3gGeQpHW — David Frum (@davidfrum) July 9, 2023

A person shared the topic on Reddit and people were quick to share their reactions in the comment section. One person humorously said, "Big brain stuff. Did you know his uncle was a professor and taught Donny about how nuclear bombs can blow out hurricanes? F**kin' genius!" Another wrote, "Well, the Great Basin was an ancient sea some hundreds of millions of years ago. It could be again someday. Maybe he's planning to sell future 'beachfront' timeshares to the maga crowd."

Yeah let’s all hope for that… ☠️ — DJ Martinez (@DJMartinez06) July 9, 2023

A third person commented, "Well, he was going to build a moat along the Mexican border, presumably with magical gravity-defying water when it went over hills and mountain ranges. Maybe the moat will drain the Pacific uphill and dump it near Las Vegas."

Another said, "If this does not prove that MAGA is a cult nothing will. What a moronic, idiotic thing to say for any, never mind a candidate for president and they cheer. Trump could take a shit in his hand, show it to the crowd and they would cheer. Just the fact that you are thinking about, would they? proves my point."

Trump’s gonna black out California with his magic Sharpie, isn’t he? https://t.co/RvmO52hBPU — Hil.i.am (@hilaryluros) July 9, 2023

Trump recently made headlines by ranting incoherently about his unruly arrest. According to Raw Story, the former president vowed that he would get revenge and free America from the "villains," which in this case was law enforcement.

He expressed his thoughts and commitments to the whole public in a fairly hot and furious outburst, speaking in his Trump-esque manner. Trump then went on to accuse a number of "ists" of being the reason for everything that has allegedly done the most harm to him. He mentioned his desire to rid the country of all "globalists, radicals, communists, and socialists."

