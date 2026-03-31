Conservative Journalist Calls Trump’s Oil Remarks ‘Beginning of the End of the U.S. Empire’

Conservative journalist Saagar Enjeti said Tuesday that President Donald Trump’s recent comments on the Iran war marked “the beginning of the end of the U.S. empire.” Trump told countries affected by the Strait of Hormuz crisis to “go get your own oil.”

Enjeti, co-host of the political news show and podcast Breaking Points, shared on X that Trump’s stance showed the United States was “militarily unable to collapse the Iranian regime from the air.”

This position seems to have triggered an energy crisis among key allies, even as he told those same allies to handle the fallout themselves. Breaking Points is described as a political YouTube show and podcast hosted by Krystal Ball and Enjeti.

Trump’s remarks came as the war with Iran pushed average U.S. gas prices above $4 a gallon and sent Brent crude to about $107 a barrel, according to The Associated Press.

The AP reported that the conflict, which began on February 28, has killed over 3,000 people. It has also disrupted global oil and gas supplies and increased the cost of basic goods.

This unironically then is the beginning of the end of the US empire: Militarily unable to collapse the Iranian regime from the air, sparking a global energy crisis for critical US allies and then telling them to go and fix the crisis we created https://t.co/mQitG4q4l0 — Saagar Enjeti (@esaagar) March 31, 2026

Reuters reported that Trump, writing on Truth Social, told countries that did not support the U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran to buy American oil or go to the Strait of Hormuz and “just TAKE it.”

He called out Britain and France as countries he felt had been unhelpful during the monthlong war. According to Reuters, Trump told those nations, “You’ll have to start learning how to fight for yourself, the U.S.A. won’t be there to help you anymore.” He added, “The hard part is done. Go get your own oil!”

The AP also reported that Trump accused France of blocking military supply flights to Israel from crossing French territory.

However, France has allowed the U.S. Air Force to use Istres air base under conditions that the flights do not involve strikes. The AP also noted that Spain closed its airspace to U.S. planes involved in the conflict, while Italy denied reports of deteriorating relations with Washington.

Enjeti’s post highlighted a growing divide on the right regarding Trump’s handling of the Iran war. In recent days, other conservative voices have also disagreed with the White House over the conflict, focusing on the risks of a longer war, higher fuel costs, and the reaction from voters who supported Trump’s promises to avoid new foreign entanglements.

Trump has sent mixed signals about what is next. The AP reported that he has alternated between claiming diplomatic talks are progressing and threatening to escalate the conflict. The wire service said Trump warned this week that if a ceasefire is not reached soon and the strait remains closed, the U.S. could expand its offensive to include Iran’s Kharg Island oil export hub and possibly desalination plants.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, speaking at the Pentagon, did not rule out the use of U.S. ground forces.

Enjeti did not provide more details beyond his social media post, but his comments quickly spread online as Trump’s message to allies faced backlash at home and abroad. The dispute arose at a time when oil markets, shipping routes, and U.S. foreign policy are all under pressure, giving Enjeti’s warning more attention than a typical social media statement.