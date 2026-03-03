Donald Trump Disappointed With U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer Over Delay in Targeting Iran

Donald Trump expressed his disappointment with U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer for refusing a request to use the U.K.-U.S. Diego Garcia base to target Iran. Trump said it “took far too long” for the U.K. to allow the use of the British base.

He added he was “very disappointed” in Starmer, but he changed his mind soon after. He announced that U.S. forces would be allowed to operate from the U.K.-U.S. Diego Garcia base. Starmer and U.K. officials did not publicly condemn the strike on Iran that led to the killing of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. However, they did not initially allow U.S. forces to use Diego Garcia or any other U.K. airbase over legal concerns.

Starmer allowed limited access to bases for targeting missile sites following retaliatory strikes after the U.S. and Israel strike on Islamic Republic. Trump added that Starmer was worried about the legality, so he initially refused.

Moreover, there has been an issue with the transfer of sovereignty of the island from the U.K. to Mauritius. The bill is paused for now since the U.S. opposed it, and it cannot be passed without U.S. approval.

After allowing the use of the British military base, Starmer clarified that it was done for protection instead of retaliation. His statement came right after a drone hit RAF Akrotiri in Cyprus. Starmer noted the decision was taken following international law and after discussions with regional leaders.

So it is part of “collective self-defense,” while British forces also intercepted Iranian drones that were targeting Qatar and northern Iraq. In addition, Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper told Times Radio it was right for the U.K. to get involved to protect Britons despite having no interest in striking Tehran.

Their concern for safety also extends to British nationals working in these regions. There may be a mass evacuation soon for those visiting as well as residing there.

On the other hand, Zack Polanski, Green Party leader, condemned Starmer for the decision. He said the prime minister is supporting “yet another Middle East illegal war.” Liberal Democrats also demanded that members of Parliament have a say in such decisions.

According to Trump, the war may end in four weeks, and they are “well ahead of schedule.” For now, Trump has only shared short-term plans for the four-week operation. He hasn’t yet declared long-term plans for the region.