Political Analyst Warns Donald Trump has No Game Plan for Iran

Published on: March 2, 2026 at 12:46 PM ET

The expert called the attacks to be short-sighted.

Expert political analyst fears Donald Trump has no long term game plan for Iran.
Donald Trump shared he’s determined to end the conflict in four weeks. (Image Source: Gage Skidmore/ Flickr)

After striking Iran, Donald Trump’s administration has not shared a long-term plan for the country and its people. For now, the strike seems open-ended, and a political expert has warned the war may last longer than intended. Earlier, Trump revealed he’s determined to end the war in four weeks.

According to Alex Vatanka, a senior fellow and Iran specialist at the Middle East Institute in Washington, told the Guardian there is no long-term thought process behind the strikes. Vatanka stated that attacking the regime is short-sighted for now, and the Trump administration may reveal a long-term plan soon.

He added, “If the administration has a game plan, they have yet to reveal it, frankly. He’s going to have to move in the direction of a bigger political project, which isn’t just the military part, but a deeper conversation in his administration about what sort of regime change they could bring about.”

He added it could go beyond four weeks and even four months with a long-term plan. In addition, Vatanka believes Trump may still try to finalize a peace deal with the current regime. There are several options for the president to introduce as the next leader of Iran.

Another indication that there may be no solid plan was Trump acknowledging that most of the people who would have made the deal are gone. He added, “They should’ve done it sooner.” Vatanka further clarified that Trump hasn’t done that, so “maybe he’s still thinking to make a deal with] the same regime.”

Sen. Lindsey Graham agreed that the U.S.’ goal is to make sure Iran does not become the largest sponsor of terrorism again. When asked about the future of Iran, he added it is going to be determined by the Iranian people.


Furthermore, columnist Robert Tait commented on how Trump is under pressure to reveal a long-term vision for Iran. A former CIA operations officer, Steven Cash, expressed concern, calling it troubling if the administration does not have a plan ready.

He added, “It’s not enough to start a war, you need to have a plan to end a war,” referring to the lessons learnt from the Korean and Vietnam wars. Meanwhile, the Trump administration’s goal is to make the region stable and free from terrorism. Trump also asked Iranians to take action in his video message.

