Trump Warns Iran of ‘Obliteration’ as Drone Strike Rocks Gulf Oil Routes

Tensions have risen again in the Gulf amid the ongoing standoff with Iran. A drone strike hit a Kuwaiti oil tanker docked in Dubai, further escalating the situation. The incident came after U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to “obliterate” Iran’s energy facilities if peace talks fail.

According to The Independent, the tanker, identified as Al Salmi, was carrying about 2 million barrels of oil when it was struck. The Dubai Media Office said the vessel was docked at the port at the time of the attack. The strike sparked a fire onboard and raised fears of a potential oil spill in one of the region’s busiest maritime hubs.

A massive Kuwaiti oil tanker, filled to capacity, is on fire at a port in Dubai following an Iranian drone strike. pic.twitter.com/ZIb7cun4nf — WarMonitor (@TheWarMonitor) March 31, 2026

All crew members were reported safe. Officials also confirmed that no oil had leaked into the water, preventing a major environmental disaster in the Gulf.

On Monday, Trump warned that the United States could target Iran’s key energy and water infrastructure if peace talks collapse. On Truth Social, he said that if a deal is not reached “shortly” and the Strait of Hormuz is not reopened, there would be consequences.

“We will conclude our lovely ‘stay’ in Iran by blowing up and completely obliterating all of their Electric Generating Plants, Oil Wells and Kharg Island (and possibly all desalinization plants!), which we have purposefully not yet ‘touched.’”

Kharg Island serves as Iran’s primary oil export terminal. Any strike on the facility could significantly limit the country’s ability to sell crude in global markets. Analysts have warned that such a move could trigger retaliation from Tehran.

BREAKING: The Dubai Media Office says that “the safety of all 24 crew members has been secured” and that “firefighting operations” are continuing on board a Kuwaiti oil tanker in its waters. 🔴 LIVE updates: https://t.co/6CbW4rEuro pic.twitter.com/k1mg0BFLZg — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) March 31, 2026

Oil prices rose globally following the attack, as traders reacted to the risk of supply disruptions in a region that produces a significant share of the world’s crude. Prices later eased after reports emerged that Washington was considering steps to de-escalate the conflict without reopening the Strait of Hormuz.

The Strait of Hormuz remains a critical global chokepoint, with roughly one-fifth of the world’s oil supply passing through the narrow waterway. Iran closed the passage last month after the conflict began, disrupting exports and tanker traffic.

Gulf states host key oil terminals, refineries and shipping routes. Any attack in the region could severely disrupt supply chains and impact global energy markets.