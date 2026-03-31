Trump Supporter Who Donated $60K, Cuts Ties — and Now Accuses Him of ‘Betrayal’

A Republican donor who claims he contributed $60,000 to Donald Trump’s campaign has publicly distanced himself from the President.

He argues that Trump has abandoned the policies that originally earned his support. The donor, Bruce Fenton, an investor from New Hampshire, announced on X that he is finished with both Trump and the MAGA movement after supporting Trump financially and politically during the 2024 campaign, per Newsweek.

Fenton, a former Republican candidate for U.S. Senate in New Hampshire and businessman, wrote that he had previously backed Trump wholeheartedly. “I’m a Republican. I supported Trump. I raised money for him, and I voted for him. I donated $60,000 to his campaign,” he stated.

He further claimed, “Trump lied. He rugpulled us all.” His post marked a significant shift from donor support to public criticism. Fenton explained that his backing for Trump was based on policy, not loyalty to one person. He expressed that he did not vote for what he called “Lindsey Graham / America Second policies.”

I’m a Republican. I supported Trump. I raised money for him, I voted for him. I donated $60,000 to his campaign. Trump lied. He rugpulled us all. I didn’t vote for Lindsey Graham / America Second policies. You can disagree with me if you want. It’s your right to be fooled.… pic.twitter.com/DkgdziCc1N — Bruce Fenton (@brucefenton) March 30, 2026

He also challenged critics who might brand him as anti-Trump from the beginning. “You can disagree with me if you want. It’s your right to be fooled,” he wrote. “But if you say I have ‘TDS’ [Trump derangement syndrome] or am a ‘liberal,’ you need a new argument.”

In a follow-up post, Fenton clarified his split from Trump. “We supporters didn’t flip on Trump; he betrayed us and everything he said he stood for,” he noted. He also suggested that many conservatives felt the same way but remained silent. He stated that the remaining support now comes from people who prioritize Trump over policy and the country.

According to Newsweek, Fenton shared what he claimed was a screenshot of Federal Election Commission data showing a $60,000 donation made in July 2024 during the election cycle. However, the outlet noted that it had not verified the screenshot. Newsweek reported that it contacted Fenton through his website and emailed the White House for comment.

Fenton is not just an average online critic; he has a strong background in finance and digital assets and ran as a Republican candidate in New Hampshire’s 2022 Senate race. Public biographies related to his campaign and career describe him as the managing director of Chainstone Labs and a well-known figure in the bitcoin and investment community.

Yes I’m a Republican and really did donate $60k to Trump. We supporters didn’t flip on Trump – he betrayed us and everything he said he stood for. I never supported the Lindsay Graham wing of the Republican Party – I’m on the Massie / Liberty side so only supported Trump after… pic.twitter.com/ePsHV6Ko1m — Bruce Fenton (@brucefenton) March 30, 2026

His break with Trump comes at a time when the Republican Party is underwater in polls and bears the responsibility for the ongoing Iran conflict. However, the MAGA base still supports the president in high numbers.

Despite this, some donors, activists, and commentators on the right are growing uneasy about Trump’s foreign policy decisions and the course of his administration. Fenton has not indicated whether he plans to support another Republican or withdraw from national politics altogether.

Fenton is another former MAGA supporter in a long list of public figures who have disassociated with Trump. With record-level disapproval ratings across numerous polls, it is yet to be seen if Trump can turn things around before the midterms.