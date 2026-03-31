Politics

Republican House Exits Reach Highest Midterm Level Since Great Depression

Published on: March 31, 2026 at 2:10 PM ET

A surge in GOP retirements sets up a high-stakes fight for control of the House ahead of the 2026 midterms.

Frank Yemi
Written By Frank Yemi
News Writer
Mike Johnson's leadership in trouble as record number of Republicans quit ahead of midterms
Mike Johnson's leadership in trouble as record number of Republicans quit ahead of midterms. (Image source: Wiki Media)

A record number of House Republicans have announced they will not seek reelection before the 2026 midterms. This trend hasn’t occurred during a midterm cycle since the Great Depression. Over the weekend, ABC News reported that by Friday, 36 Republicans and 21 Democrats in the House had stated they would not run again, totaling 57 members.

The latest Republican to add his name to this list was Rep. Sam Graves of Missouri, who heads the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee. Graves mentioned it was time to “pass the torch” after more than twenty years in Congress.

His departure added to the growing number of GOP committee leaders and senior lawmakers leaving before an election that will determine control of the chamber.

The number of Republican departures has outpaced Democratic exits and has already exceeded the GOP’s retirement total from the 2018 midterms, a cycle that ended with Democrats reclaiming the House.

ABC reported that more Republicans are retiring before the midterms than at any similar point in nearly a century. The Independent noted this number is the highest for a midterm cycle since 1930.

This wave includes lawmakers stepping away from public office entirely and others seeking different positions. Ballotpedia’s tracker, updated Monday, showed 57 House incumbents not seeking reelection in 2026, including 36 Republicans, across 31 states. The site indicated that this figure includes retirements, runs for other offices, and early departures.

Open seats do not automatically change party control, and many of the districts being vacated are still safely Republican. However, retirements can present unexpected challenges for party leaders.

Incumbents typically enter races with advantages in finances, organization, and name recognition. The Cook Political Report’s 2026 open-seat tracker noted that while most open districts are not highly competitive, a smaller number of vacancies can boost the opposing party’s chances.

Republicans are heading into the midterm season with a narrow House majority. Ballotpedia reported that Republicans held a 220-215 advantage after the 2024 elections. Reuters mentioned late last week that Republicans were working to maintain slim majorities in both the House and Senate as retirements increased.

These departures come as recent election results have given Democrats some hope. The Washington Post reported that Democrat Emily Gregory won a Florida state House seat that had favored Republicans by 19 points in 2024, which includes Mar-a-Lago, President Donald Trump’s residence.

Analysts are pointing to this outcome and other recent successes as indicators that the national climate may be shifting as November approaches. For Republicans, the surge in retirements serves as one of the clearest warning signs of the cycle. Some lawmakers cited personal reasons or the desire to make way for a new generation. Others are seeking statewide office.

Together, these departures leave Speaker Mike Johnson with less margin for error as Republicans try to retain a chamber that could again be decided by just a few seats.

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