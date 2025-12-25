House Republicans Quit Congress in Record Numbers Amid ‘Toxic’ Climate

House Republicans are leaving Washington in a way the party hasn’t seen in decades, and they aren’t shy about explaining why.

According to CNN, 10 House Republicans are running for governor this cycle, marking the highest number from either party since 1974. The clear message from these departures is that many lawmakers believe they can achieve more and face less pressure by swapping Capitol Hill for a governor’s mansion.

Rep. Tom Tiffany, who is running for governor of Wisconsin, expressed his thoughts openly. “I just think that I’ll have more impact as a chief executive versus being a legislator,” he told the publication. He added that he believes the job where he can “do the most good” is as governor.

That’s the polished version. The unvarnished truth is that Congress is draining, dysfunctional, and at times dangerous.

CNN reports that while many Republicans leaving are vacating safe seats, this trend signals a deeper issue, a growing belief that the job isn’t worth the daily struggles. Members cite gridlock that hinders legislation and security threats that now affect lawmakers and their families.

Rep. Michael McCaul, who is retiring after two decades in the House and has chaired the Homeland Security and Foreign Affairs Committees, described how things have worsened. “The level of partisanship, rancor, vitriolic debate, demonizing the other side of the aisle, and not being willing to work together for the American people creates an overall toxic environment,” he told CNN. He also expressed frustration, stating that members are “chained to the floor” for votes “that will never become law in many cases.”

👀 @PuckNews now reports that as many as 20 House Republicans are preparing to announce retirements in the coming weeks expecting to lose the House majority. (Twenty-three GOP members have already announced they’re leaving Congress.)https://t.co/8PJchFPDPD pic.twitter.com/RAoalaHeq9 — Justin Chermol (@justin_chermol) December 8, 2025

Another Republican lawmaker, who spoke anonymously, sounded more like someone discussing job burnout than a politician. “It’s historic to be there. It’s an amazing honor. But boy, they suck a lot of the life out of you sometimes,” the lawmaker said, continuing: “For some people, it’s like, what am I doing this for?”

CNN notes that Republicans began 2025 with momentum after President Donald Trump won the White House and the party took control of both chambers. Over the summer, Republicans united to pass a significant agenda bill, giving Trump a major legislative success. But as the year ends, more Republicans are opting not to run again, even with Congressional control still in play for 2026.

Speaker Mike Johnson is trying to maintain optimism. “I’m very, very bullish about the midterms. I know that we are going to win because we have a great record to run on,” he said on December 11, according to CNN. When asked why colleagues are retiring, Johnson acknowledged that the slim margin creates ongoing tension and hurt feelings, then shrugged, “That’s Congress. That’s the way the system works.”

11 House lawmakers, 10 Republicans and one Democrat, are currently running for governor, surpassing the previous record of nine set in 2018. At least 14 lawmakers in total have launched gubernatorial campaigns for 2026, and three senators are also running, with two possibly leaving the Senate early for their chance.

Sen. Tommy Tuberville highlighted it as a power issue. “You don’t make a lot of decisions here,” he said about the Senate. “But in state government, you can build.”

One unnamed GOP lawmaker summed up the allure concisely: “I can be one of 435 or one of one.”