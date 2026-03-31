Trump Urges Allies to Take Greater Responsibility for Oil Access in Iran Crisis

President Donald Trump criticized key U.S. allies on Tuesday for not participating in the monthlong war with Iran. He told countries facing fuel shortages after the closure of the Strait of Hormuz to “go get your own oil” rather than seek help from Washington.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump stated that countries that did not support the U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran should either buy American oil or go to the Strait and “just TAKE it.”

He specifically pointed out Britain, claiming it “refused to get involved,” and accused France of being “VERY UNHELPFUL” for not allowing certain military supply flights to cross French territory. Trump added, “The hard part is done. Go get your own oil!”

These comments came as the war continued to disrupt global energy markets and strained relations between Washington and European partners, who have hesitated to join a conflict they see as having no clear end.

BREAKING: Trump tells fuel-starved countries to buy from US, fight to free Strait of Hormuz: ‘Go get your own oil!’ https://t.co/57zmOnpzah pic.twitter.com/E2fU2vsjEd — Fox News (@FoxNews) March 31, 2026

The Associated Press reported that France has allowed some U.S. use of the Istres air base but only under limitations that exclude strike operations. Meanwhile, Spain closed its airspace to U.S. planes involved in the conflict, and Italy disputed reports of a break with Washington, even as questions arose about access to bases.

The Strait of Hormuz has become a crucial point in the war. During peacetime, about one-fifth of the world’s oil passes through this area, and Iran’s effective shutdown of tanker traffic has caused crude prices to rise sharply.

Reuters reported on March 31 that Brent futures were trading at $118.09 a barrel and were on track for a record monthly gain of 63%, while U.S. benchmark West Texas Intermediate had risen 54% for the month. Average U.S. gasoline prices also surpassed $4 a gallon for the first time since August 2022.

Analysts told Reuters last week that prices could keep rising under various war scenarios, potentially reaching $200 a barrel if Iranian export facilities sustain more damage. They indicated that oil- and gas-importing countries in Europe and Asia would suffer significantly if prices remain high.

BREAKING: Trump tells the U.K. to ‘get some courage and go get your own oil’

Sky’s @BellusUK shares his analysis Live updates: https://t.co/diaMlhMBIz pic.twitter.com/EI1ke3b9ou — Sky News (@SkyNews) March 31, 2026

Tuesday’s escalation extended beyond mere words. AP reported that U.S. strikes targeted an area near Isfahan, home to one of Iran’s main nuclear sites. At the same time, an Iranian drone hit a fully loaded Kuwaiti oil tanker off Dubai, although authorities later contained the blaze and reported no spill. Since the war began on February 28 due to U.S. and Israeli attacks, it has claimed over 3,000 lives across the region and has spread into Lebanon and Gulf states.

Trump’s comments coincided with a report from Reuters stating that he informed aides he was open to ending the military campaign without first reopening the Strait of Hormuz, planning to address that issue later. This marked a change from earlier warnings that the U.S. could increase attacks unless Tehran reopened the passage. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth stated on Tuesday that other countries need to “step up” to help reopen the strait and that the days ahead could be crucial.

For U.S. allies already facing tighter supplies and higher costs, Trump’s message was clear: Washington may not support them through the oil crisis this time.