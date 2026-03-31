Marco Rubio Criticizes How Iran Spends “Billions” on Weapons — Critics Didn’t Miss The Irony

The Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, criticized Iran for not supporting its citizens and for spending billions on weapons. Speaking on Good Morning America, he said, “At the end of the day, I think there are people in Iran who, given everything that has happened, are willing to move in a different direction for their country.”

Rubio added,

“Imagine if Iran, instead of spending billions of dollars supporting terrorists or weapons, had spent that money helping its people. You’d have a much different country.”

He also criticized Iran’s control of the Strait of Hormuz, which affects roughly 20% of global oil transportation. Some critics on social media described Rubio’s remarks as ironic, pointing to U.S. military spending. Meanwhile, a partial government shutdown has been ongoing since Feb. 14, affecting federal workers, including Transportation Security Administration (TSA) personnel.

Rubio: “Imagine if instead of spending billions on weapons, Iran spent that money on its people. They’d have a much different country.” Imagine if instead of spending TRILLIONS on war the US spent that money on its people. We’d have a better country & the world would have peace. pic.twitter.com/g70fF19fsO — Power to the People ☭🕊 (@ProudSocialist) March 30, 2026

The Pentagon’s approved annual budget was previously set at $800 billion. Following recent developments involving Iran, officials are reportedly seeking an additional $200 billion. The department had also faced scrutiny in September 2025 over approximately $90 billion in taxpayer spending.

The clip drew criticism from several users. One wrote, “Not sure if he’s really that uninformed, or if this is some kind of psychological operation.” Another added, “Imagine applying that logic to your own citizens—reliable healthcare, safe public education, and accountable policing.”

A third user commented, “Imagine if, instead of spending $800 billion on defense, more were allocated toward domestic programs. Some argue that significant funds are already directed toward entitlement spending.”

RUBIO: “For Iran to ever get nuclear weapons would be crazy. Look what they’re willing to do with the weapons they have now.” Bro, you targeted an all-girls elementary school. You don’t have the moral high-ground here. pic.twitter.com/lTlJhku1d7 — Stew Peters (@realstewpeters) March 27, 2026

Despite the criticism, some users supported Rubio’s stance.

One post read, “Rubio is right, and many Iranians recognize it. The regime has prioritized military spending over basic needs for decades while blaming external forces.”