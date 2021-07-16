Bill Burr Slams Media Outlets For Continued Donald Trump Coverage

Comedian Bill Burr used Thursday's edition of his Monday Morning podcast to take aim at corporate media outlets and their continued coverage of former President Donald Trump.
As reported by Breitbart, Burr began by recounting when his mother-in-law turns on CNN after coming to his home to help watch his child.
“And do you know what those fcking morons are doing? Do you know what those fcking morons are doing? They’re f*cking talking about Trump. I swear to god. I cannot believe people watch that channel they’re so dumb."