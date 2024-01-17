Brad Pitt Runs Into Ex-Wife Angelina Jolie's 'Protective' Brother and Father at LA Art Show

Brad Pitt is a beloved Hollywood actor with a decade of experience in the entertainment industry. His natural charm and skills as an actor to adopt any given role make him an incredible asset to the movie industry. Besides his drop-dead-gorgeous looks and award-winning movies, Pitt has been in the limelight for his tumultuous love life that involved his ex-wife Angelina Jolie. The former flames wound up together just after his divorce from Jennifer Aniston. Sadly, after encountering irreconcilable differences after two years of marriage, they decided to file for divorce. The aftermath of their rough split continues in a new avatar!

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Axelle

The U.S. Sun reported an awkward encounter involving Jolie’s family amid their ongoing legal feud. The publication noted Pitt’s run-in with his former brother-in-law and father-in-law at a low-key LA art exhibition held at a prestigious gallery in Beverly Hills known as ‘The Gagosian Gallery’. Pitt was on a romantic date with his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon.

Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon spotted on rare date night in Beverly Hills: See the pics https://t.co/MjNe2xFmDb pic.twitter.com/EZXTcOGqNF — Page Six (@PageSix) January 16, 2024

The couple was seen walking hand-in-hand while basking in the glory of uniquely crafted art. Another reason why Pitt decided to pop by was because the exhibition was hosted by the director of Moneyball, Bennet Miller.

https://t.co/vBwJypgqji Brad Pitt has 'awkward run-in' with ex-wife Angelina Jolie's dad Jon Voight and brother James Haven amid the former couple's years-long legal feud https://t.co/fY3hhisg41 — Dale Anderson (@uktvnews100) January 17, 2024

As per snaps obtained by the publication, the couple was in the middle of mingling with friends and other socialites. What they didn’t know was that they were merely a few feet away from Pitt’s former in-laws—Jolie's father, Voight—and her brother, James Haven. Like any older sibling, Haven has been known to be very protective of his sister. Whether it was a twist of fate for them to be meeting there remains to be known. However, as per sources, things didn’t particularly get heated between the former family members.

An eyewitness on the scene alleged that the two groups appeared surprised to be in each other’s company, but thankfully things weren’t blown out of proportion. The source remarked on their possibly weird meeting saying, “Plenty of people noticed how awkward it was that Brad was in the same room as Ange’s family, and it’s not a big space.” Furthermore, the source elaborated on Haven’s interaction with Pitt.

Like any other sibling, Haven would hate to see his beloved sister in pain or in harm's way. Now, given the gravity of Pitt and Jolie’s nasty split, this could’ve easily gone south. But, the source confirmed that Pitt and Haven didn’t exactly have an altercation but instead kept their distance while occasionally chatting.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Karwai Tang

The source recalled, “I’m told James was amicable and acknowledged Brad, but I didn’t see them talking.” The person continued to note that “They mostly stood apart for the duration of the event, speaking with friends.” While this awkward interaction may have been unplanned, Pitt and his representatives haven’t commented on the matter. Whether or not there’ll be more such interactions with no shots fired remains to be seen.

