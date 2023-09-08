Mykelti Brown, profoundly known for her appearance on the reality TV show Sister Wives, recently took to her Instagram stories to point out trolls who had been making belittling comments about her husband Tony’s looks, particularly his long hair.

With her three offspring, Avalon, Archer, and Ace, playing around her in the living room, the 27-year-old TLC celebrity delivered a message to her followers. She said, "If my husband needs a haircut, it's nobody's business but mine and his, so maybe stop commenting about it." Mykelti expressed her distress and frustration with the continuous backlash she and Tony received regarding their appearance. She concludes her rant by urging people to remember: "If you don't have anything nice to say, just don't say anything at all."

Sadly, this isn’t the first time Mykelti has had to defend her family against unsolicited comments from online trolls. Just last month, she reacted to a fan who questioned why her twin baby boys had different hair colors. Mykelti's straightforward reply was a reminder that "every human is created differently."

Mykelti, the daughter of Christine and Kody Brown, has faced both criticism and praise from fans. She recently drew positive attention for her significant weight loss, a journey that she embarked on after welcoming her twins in November 2022. The Brown couple are also parents to Aspyn, 28, Paedon, 25, Gwendlyn, 21, Ysabel, 20, and Truely, 13.

According to The Sun, Mykelti has lost approximately 75 pounds through a combination of factors. One source stated, "She dropped a lot of weight quickly from breastfeeding, and then she worked hard to lose more weight." Mykelti gave credit for her success to the Plexus pink drink, a wellness drink endorsed by her mother Christine, and Kody’s former sister-wife, Janelle. While the Plexus drink played a prominent role in her weight loss journey, it was not the only factor responsible for her weight loss. Sources confirm that Mykelti became more active in her daily life while caring for her three beautiful children, and her commitment to health took several months of hard work and dedication.

Her husband, Tony, has also undergone a significant transformation in terms of his weight. The couple showcased their slimmer figures at Gwendlyn's wedding to her partner Beatriz Queiroz in July, receiving praise from fans who admired their healthier and happier appearance. The couple's supporters have been keen to learn about their weight loss journey, with many asking about the specific regimen they followed. Overall, fans have been thrilled to see Mykelti and Tony looking healthier and happier than ever, celebrating their positive transformation together.

