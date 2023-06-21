Kourtney Kardashian's Kids Are 'Over The Moon' To Welcome Their New Sibling

Motherhood knocked on Kourtney Kardashian's door again, and her family couldn't "handle it." Her excitement reached heights soon after discovering the news of her pregnancy with her husband, Travis Barker. Her "pregnancy fever" was so infectious that it caught hold of her family like a storm.

"Overwhelmed with gratitude," Kourtney wants the world to know how thrilled her family is about her pregnancy news. Her kids, specifically, are over the moon to meet their new sibling, and the home is celebrating.

Kourtney, who tied the knot with Barker in 2022, is all set to welcome her first child with him. From her first marriage with Scott Disick, which lasted nine years, she has three beautiful children — eight-year-old Reign, thirteen-year-old Mason and ten-year-old Penelope. She ended her on-again-off-again relationship with Disick amid a cheating allegation.

When the 44-year-old publicly revealed that she is expecting her fourth child, it's believed her family was overcome with joy upon hearing the news. The reality TV star broke the positive news to her husband and the world during the "Blink-182" rocker's concert. Her hubby was performing for the audience in Los Angeles on Friday, June 18.

Kourtney had the plan all laid out to surprise her drummer husband. She was down the stage while he was performing. She held a big signboard that read "Travis, I'm pregnant." Barker took notice of the glad tidings and ran through the crowd to take his wife in an emotional embrace.

They shared the snapshots from the "big reveal" concert on their Instagram account. One image showed Barker planting a kiss on Kourtney's belly while the second featured him wrapping his arms around her, Kourtney's hand resting on her belly, reported E! News.

Like Kourtney, Barker has also fathered two children with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler – nineteen-year-old Landon and seventeen-year-old Alabama. Although Barker's first reaction was of absolute surprise, as if he was clueless about the "expected" news, fans think otherwise. Some even claimed that he knew it all weeks before the newsbreak.

The couple's news of expecting a child is more special because of their long and exhausting journey with IVF. Kourtney has been vocal about her struggle with natural conception in the past. Their fertility journey has been in the headlines, and during an episode of "The Kardashians" season 2, she revealed undergoing in-vitro fertilization (IVF) treatment.

However, in season 3, she officially announced that IVF is no longer an option for them. "We are officially done with IVF. We would love a baby more than anything, but I really believe in what God has in store for us. If that's a baby, I believe it will happen," per ET. Their dream finally came true.

Kourtney and Barker's family is growing as together "Kravis" have six kids, the seventh on the way. The Kardashian clan couldn't hold the excitement either and left heartwarming comments under the Instagram post. According to PEOPLE, "Kourtney is just beyond excited. She had happy tears when she told her family. They have all known for a while."

