In a bizarre twist leading to Donald Trump’s $250 million financial fraud trial, his attorney, Alina Habba, found herself becoming the center of ridicule after making an unusual confession on Fox News. The revelation left legal analysts, including former federal prosecutor Shan Wu, nodding their heads in disbelief. During a recent appearance on CNN’s This Morning Weekend, Wu candidly expressed his bewilderment at Habba’s decision to publicly disclose that she advised Trump against testifying in court. Wu, known for his legal expertise and as a former counsel to Attorney General Janet Reno, found the move unconventional and questioned its strategic merit.

As per Raw Story, Wu asserted, "A lot could go wrong; he's a bad witness for everybody; he meanders a lot when he's on direct; he meanders a lot on the cross; if he gets hostile on the cross, that's not a very good look for him. It is a bench trial; it could be less damaging than before a jury, and it may mean nothing because the judge has already decided the important parts of the case." Wu humorously remarked, "First of all, usually, you don't get in front of the cameras and say what you advise the client—it's kind of privileged," underscoring the departure from customary legal inhibitions.

Trump chickened out of testifying tomorrow. Alina Habba a few days ago: “He will take that stand on Monday. He will open himself up to whatever they want because he’s not afraid. People who are afraid cower. Trump doesn’t cower.” pic.twitter.com/4P4OgRVpYh — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) December 10, 2023

As reported by Newsweek, Habba’s appearance on Fox News raised eyebrows as she revealed her counsel to host Martha MacCallum, asserting that she suggested Trump boycott testifying—an advice he purportedly chose to disregard. This unexpected disclosure left Wu perplexed, questioning the propriety of discussing legal strategy on a public platform.

"Second of all, it seems wrong. I mean, no one is going to find out he violated a gag order by testifying. I mean apples and oranges. The gag order says don't talk about the trial outside of the courtroom, not that you're not allowed to testify. So it just seems odd," Wu remarked, emphasizing the weird nature of Habba’s approach.

Alina Habba breathed one of the biggest sighs of relief of her life when Donald Trump shouted on Truth Social that he won't be testifying in his own defense. — Danko Ramone (@nullnotvoid) December 11, 2023

As the anticipation built for Trump’s scheduled testimony on Monday in Judge Arthur Engoron’s courtroom, the former President opted for an unexpected about-face. Trump took to his social media platform, Truth Social, to declare that he would not be testifying, citing his previous testimony as sufficient.

Alina Habba- President Trump testifies with a gag order is unconstitutional pic.twitter.com/ZeRDIwH8lV — America (@AmericaOne76) December 8, 2023

Wu, discussing the potential pitfalls of a Trump testimony, highlighted, "I would have him lean into his confidence in both overstated values of properties as well as the 'accounting is more art than science' testimony of his accounting expert. Trump will meander and be huffy and hostile on cross-examination, especially if the judge admonishes him or asks any questions, which judges sometimes will do.”

Despite these potential strategies, Trump's decision to forego testifying left many wondering about the implications of his absence in the courtroom. As the trial unfolds, the oddities surrounding Habba's advice and Trump's last-minute reversal continue to add layers of intrigue to an already high-profile case. The legal drama promises more twists and turns as it navigates the complex terrain of financial fraud allegations against the former President.

