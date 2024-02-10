Brad Pitt Accused of 'Volatile' Behavior on This Film Set as Director Made 'Dust-Up' Claims

Brad Pitt is one of Hollywood’s most sensational and dashing actors. His natural charm and dazzling acting chops followed by a decade of experience give him a certain edge as an actor. Pitt has starred in some of the most remarkable films throughout his career and remains a seasoned veteran of the industry. His work ethic has remained without a blot, but not always. Recently, the actor was accused of rather harsh behavior on the set of his eminent movie Legends Of The Fall, by director Ed Zwick.

As per The Mirror UK, Pitt took on the role of the enigmatic ‘Tristan Ludlow’ in 1994. The movie’s tone and theme were set in the rustic era of the 1900s. It continues to remain a cinematic masterpiece to date. The film narrates the tale of a father and his three sons thriving amid the wild in Montana. It also features their journey in the aftermath of love, betrayal, nature, and war; an amalgam of a potentially great movie!

But, after Zwick recounted Pitt's alleged rash behavior in his book, it prompted some to question whether or not this would have an impact on his reputation as an actor further down the line. The director discussed Pitt’s demeanor in his memoir: “Hits, Flops, and Other Illusions: My Fortysomething Years in Hollywood.” Furthermore, Zwick also talked about his alleged “dust-ups” with Pitt when they filmed together.

As per an extract uncovered by Vanity Fair, the 71-year-old movie director and filmmaker noted that Pitt “would get edgy whenever he was about to shoot a scene that required him to display deep emotion.” Pitt might’ve been asked to express vulnerability as best possible and could’ve gotten “edgy” at that moment. However, the director elaborates on an incident involving a very disgruntled Pitt. He wrote: “I don’t know who yelled first, who swore, or who threw the first chair…” Zwick added, “Me maybe? But, when we looked up, the crew had disappeared. And this wasn’t the last time it happened.”

The director continued to note that “it was the first augury of the deeper springs of emotion rolling inside Brad.” Moreover, Zwick alleged that in the earlier stage of filming Pitt seemed “easygoing” but grew to be rather “volatile” later on. The director took note of the root cause behind their altercation saying, “Sometimes, no matter how experienced or sensitive you are as a director, things just aren’t working. His ideas about ‘Tristan’ differed from mine.”

Lastly, Zwick alleged that their differences in Pitt’s character are what eventually became a tipping point. He concluded by saying, “The more I pushed Brad to reveal himself, the more he resisted. So I kept pushing and Brad pushed back.” A source close to Pitt said, “These are total fabrications from someone trying to avoid scrutiny of their own behavior and desperate to sell their book.” Thus far Pitt has yet to respond to these recent allegations against him.