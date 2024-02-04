Ghislaine Maxwell Brags ‘Charges Will Be Dropped’ Once Her Tell-All Memoir on Epstein Releases

Behind prison, Ghislaine Maxwell is penning a candid biography about her relationship with deceased sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. The 62-year-old, disgraced British socialite says she will write a book during her 20-year term in a low-security Florida jail, in which she promises to disclose the truth.

Following the release of court records earlier this month, Maxwell advised prisoners to disregard whatever information they read concerning the sex offender, per OK! Magazine. According to the source, the ex-partner of Jeffrey Epstein "really thinks she hasn’t done anything wrong and that her charges will be dropped when people read" her account. Insiders however, cautioned that rather than genuinely being honest, her most recent written effort is just to clear her name at any cost, per The Sun.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Davidoff Studios

"Max says the documents in the news are all false or misinformation. The truth will only come out when her book does," the source shared. "She’s bragging about how great it will be but it sounds like the same old lies she has told a thousand times."

Using a typewriter she has access to due to her work at the prison law library, the disgraced socialite is penning her book. In addition, she supposedly "moves her manuscript and papers from one to the other" because she is "paranoid that someone might steal or leak" the book before she can publish it. She has access to three lockers. "It’s already finished but she is waiting for the right moment to publish it," the source explained.

The 62-year-old convicted trafficker is feeling the emotional toll of prison life, according to the source, who also noted that she has grown resentful and prone to outbursts. "Max is just not the same, upbeat person she was a year ago. She’s lost all confidence, she just mopes around depressed all day," the insider said. "[She] hasn't dyed her hair. She barely takes care of herself these days. She still has the job in the law library but she's very rude to anyone who asks for help."

"I think it's because she's finally realized that she's not getting out of here anytime soon," they noted. "This will all change, however, when her book comes out — or so she thinks," the source noted.

Maxwell was allegedly intending to use the previously unsealed Epstein records to try to prove that she wasn't the "most horrible person on earth" and that some people were "even worse" than her, according to Princess Andrew's cousin earlier in the month. “It all benefits Ghislaine in terms of ‘It wasn't just me. I'm not the horrible person,'" said Christina, Prince Andrew's second cousin. “You remember she said that word in her prison interview. 'I'm not the most horrible person on earth. There's worse than me.' Like we care, like we need to know who's worse than Ghislaine. She's working this in her favor."