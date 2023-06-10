Amy Roloff From 'Little People' Opens Up About Being Afraid That Her Body Couldn't Carry Twins Jeremy, Zach

Amy Roloff, star of Little People, Big World, candidly discussed her personal journey with infertility, pregnancy, and anxieties. In doing so, she revealed a lesser-known aspect of her story to her fans.

Presently, Amy is the proud mother of four grown children: Molly, Jacob, Jeremy, and Zach. Additionally, she has the joy of being a grandmother to seven grandchildren. However, reaching this stage in her life was not without its difficulties. In her recent Facebook Live, as reported by In Touch Weekly, Amy openly shared the challenges she faced while bringing her four children into the world.

During a Facebook Live session in May 2023, Amy took the opportunity to discuss her experiences with her friend Lisa Dixon. During the conversation, Amy's friend Lisa acknowledged Amy's long-standing desire to become a mother while acknowledging the challenges she faced in conceiving her children.

Amy, in turn, revealed that her journey was further complicated by her history of illness during childhood, prompting her to question whether it played a role in her difficulties with conception. Regrettably, Amy's menstrual cycles were irregular, adding an additional hurdle for her and her ex-husband Matt when it came to conceiving. Amy went on to explain her situation, "I wasn't regular so I never knew when that time of the month was coming."

She disclosed that she had sought assistance from a fertility specialist to navigate her journey, shedding light on her path to parenthood. "When we were trying to get pregnant and everything, it was hard. We were also aware that there was a possibility of having more than one baby."

Being a little person, Amy faced additional risks in her journey to motherhood. She candidly acknowledged her concerns, stating, "That was worrisome. Being a little person, I knew I would be able to carry one baby but could I carry two? Could I carry three? I really prayed, 'Lord, don't put me in that position where I would have to let one or two go because my body couldn't carry it,'" she said.

Amy harbored apprehensions about the possibility of needing to undergo a reduction procedure if she were to conceive twins or triplets. However, thankfully, everything went smoothly, and she was able to give birth to her twins, Jeremy and Zach, without encountering any complications.

Although Amy successfully gave birth to her twin sons, the challenges didn't subside. In her video, she emphasized that this period was far from easy for her. Following the cesarean section delivery of her twin boys, Amy confided in Lisa about feeling isolated.

She explained that she and Matt had relocated to Oregon, leaving her in a state of solitude. Amy admitted that Matt had work commitments, leaving her to handle the responsibilities of caring for two newborns, which she described as "a lot to take on."