Ben Affleck Appears Downcast Following Britney Spears Bombshell Revelation

Ben Affleck's demeanor appeared somber, captured in his first sighting since Britney Spears dropped a bombshell revelation. The actor, aged 51, was photographed alongside his 11-year-old son, Sam, following Spears' startling disclosure of a past encounter with Affleck. In an Instagram post, now deleted, Spears shared a throwback picture with Affleck, expressing admiration for his acting prowess and casually mentioning a forgotten kiss between them on that occasion. The singer tantalizingly hinted at more untold stories from that night, sparking intrigue among her followers.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Bellocqimages

Only a few hours after Spears made the accusations in the since-deleted post, Affleck and his son were sighted in Los Angeles on Wednesday, as per The Mirror. Affleck stared down at the ground and walked with his hands in his pockets. Although Affleck's goatee in the Instagram post is identical to the one he had in 1999, it is unclear when the shot was taken. Spears's already well-reported love life is spiced up even more by this unexpected discovery. The celebrity talked candidly about her hot relationship with actor Colin Farrell in her biography, The Woman in Me. She claimed that this relationship helped her move past her difficult breakup with Justin Timberlake.

We can talk about the fact that as usual the media and haters are pillorying Britney for revealing that she had a make-out with Ben Affleck in 1999, when the real creepy news is the fact that Ben was 27 at the time while Britney was only 17? 😳 pic.twitter.com/5f87AnyfpR — santaspears (@santaspearsy2k) February 8, 2024

Since then, Spears has wed three times: once to Jason Alexander, once to Kevin Federline, and once to Sam Asghari. She is currently going through Asghari's divorce. Moreover, Affleck tied the knot again in the years that followed. Before getting back together with his former fiancée Jennifer Lopez and getting married to her in 2022, he was married to Jennifer Garner from 2005 until 2018. Lopez and Spears are mutual followers on Instagram.

The announcement of Spears's impending divorce from Asghari precedes her post. The popstar's lawyers received his financial records from the 29-year-old actor's team, and the latest court documents that TMZ was able to obtain show that the parties are "the verge of settling." This comprises "the declaration of income and expenses among the required paperwork, as well as a list of assets and separate and community properties." According to the site, "filing financial disclosures is often the last step taken in a divorce that suggests all parties are agreeing." In California, obtaining a divorce or legal separation requires disclosing financial information to your husband, as per The Daily Mail.