Throughout her journey in the spotlight, Selena Gomez has gone through several high-profile relationships that have often captured public attention. However, at present, Gomez has got her own groove going when it comes to the dating scene. It seems that entering a serious relationship isn't currently on her priority list. Entertainment Tonight highlighted that, as disclosed by a source recently, the pop sensation is presently only interested in a casual dating scene. She is embracing the freedom to explore connections without feeling the need to rush into a serious commitment.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Gotham

Also Read: Fans Think Selena Gomez Looks 'Almost Unrecognizable' in New Picture: "There's Something Strange"

“She is doing her own thing and doesn’t feel any sort of pressure to be in a relationship. She is just focusing on what’s best for her right now and has been very in tune with maintaining her own boundaries,” the source said. Additionally, the source mentioned that Gomez has the full backing of her friends and family, who simply want to see her happy.

Meanwhile, Gomez was seen mingling with different people, hitting the town with Chainsmokers' Drew Taggart earlier in the year. Adding to the buzz, she made headlines when she kissed Zayn Malik during a cozy dinner outing in NYC this past March. Despite these, her official relationship status remains the same: single. Just a few months ago, she also confirmed her single status with a light-hearted TikTok video. Gomez has generally maintained good privacy around her romantic life, safeguarding the intimate aspects of her love life from the public eye.

But, as reported by HuffPost, she candidly shared in September the challenges she has faced since being back into the dating game. She revealed some insights into the qualities she seeks in a partner. “I think I have standards, and I think I live in a world right now where boys confuse standards with high maintenance,” Gomez said during one of her public appearances.

Also Read: Selena Gomez Hangs Out With BFF Taylor Swift, Days After Threatening to Delete Instagram

As per PEOPLE, Gomez previously also stated, "I never want to lose the sense of love that I imagine it to be. I don't want to be jaded or bitter from anything." While the buzz continued, Gomez made a recent update on her Instagram Story by posting a captivating new selfie that radiated confidence. Gomez also persistently emphasizes her mental well-being, and part of that journey seemingly involves refusing to let the status of being single cause her any stress in any case.

Also Read: When Brad Pitt And Selena Gomez's Flirting Made Angelina Jolie Lose Her Calm

Meanwhile, in the past, Gomez's romantic life has often generated public curiosity, becoming a subject of widespread discussion. She has been romantically associated with notable figures such as Justin Bieber, Abel "The Weeknd" Tesfaye, and Nick Jonas. However, despite relishing her fulfilling single journey, Gomez remains a strong pillar of support for her close friends who are in committed relationships. According to insiders who spoke to ET, Gomez is very supportive of Taylor Swift and her evolving love story with Travis Kelce, too.

More from Inquisitr

Selena Gomez Threatened to ‘Delete’ Her Instagram Account After Reading These Comments

Selena Gomez is Apparently Worried Her Best Friend Taylor Swift is 'Moving Too Fast' With Travis Kelce