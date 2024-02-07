Rob Kardashian Leaves a Rare Comment on Sis Khloé Kardashian’s Adorable Instagram Post

Recently, Rob Kardashian, who has always kept his life private—made an unusual appearance on social media. The KUWTK star has avoided his well-known family's limelight due to mental and physical issues. However, on Sunday, he commented on an adorable set of pictures posted by his sister Khloé Kardashian on Instagram. The Good American founder posted pictures of her five-year-old daughter True Thompson and her seven-year-old niece Dream having fun in her $17 million LA mansion. She captioned the sweet post, "My girls," with a pink heart emoji. The Arthur George Socks founder added blue love, joyful, and sobbing emojis to his sister's message in the same way in the comments section.

In the carousel of snaps, Dream is seen dressed in green sneakers, denim trousers, and a velvety long-sleeved black blouse. Her dark long hair is over her shoulders. True can be seen making a pout while sporting a "Lovin'" T-shirt, matching skirt, and glittering pink cowboy boots. Posing against a gray marble countertop in the kitchen, the two Kardashian cousins alternated between sitting and standing. The father of one was originally seen on KUWTK, where he appeared a few times. However, as he has gained weight, his confidence has declined. In 2014, he even declined to attend his sister Kim Kardashian's wedding to Kanye West.

He exclusively told People in 2020 that he faced a major health scare with type 2 diabetes in 2015, “I was doing my suit fittings in Paris right before the wedding and I just wasn’t comfortable. There were cameras at the airport on our trip there and I was very unhappy with the person I saw in all the pictures. I’m 6’1″ and at my most, I probably weighed 300 lbs. I’m upset I missed my sister’s wedding, but it was a personal decision,” said Kardashian. “It was a big-time scare. I had found out I had type 2 diabetes six months before, but I stopped taking my insulin. I didn’t enjoy the routine. So I ended up nonstop throwing up and I couldn’t even swallow because my mouth was so dry. I felt like I was going to die,” he added.

“When I got out of the hospital, I knew I needed to make changes. Chyna and I had a really big talk, and she told me that by having her cook for me, my diabetes would be gone – and it is,” he continued. “I’m very good at disappearing,” he admits. “But I’ll never go to that place again.” “The way I dealt with my issues maybe wasn’t the best, but nobody can make me happy but me,” the Kardashian concluded. “Now I want to see everybody in my family every chance I get. You never know what is going to happen tomorrow, and I don’t want to do that to my mom.”