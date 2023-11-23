Bianca Censori’s Family Unhappy With Kanye West’s Influence on Her, Want Her to End Relationship

Bianca Censori, the second wife of rapper Kanye West, has returned to Australia amid rumors of the couple being on a break. It was reported that West had been captured without his wedding ring, igniting speculation about the status of their relationship. Since their union in December 2022, the duo has been consistently seen together, with 28-year-old Censori making headlines for her bold fashion choices. From nearly nude ensembles to fully covered black sheer fabric outfits, Censori has accepted West’s unique style. However, her family reportedly disapproves of West’s influence on her fashion and has posed concerns about his alleged controlling behavior.

As per The Sun, an insider revealed, "There was a point some months ago when Ye and Bianca were supposed to meet up with her family, but they were not happy with his antics at all. The meetup never happened and I heard it was because they were embarrassed by her extreme naked fashion and the drama surrounding her trip to Italy. Ever since then, they've made no secret that they think she can do better, and don't like seeing her in these crazy outfits on the internet, it makes them uncomfortable."

The couple faced backlash during their trip to Venice, where they were reportedly ‘banned for life’ from a water taxi company due to allegations of committing a lewd act. The incident added fuel to the family’s reservations about West’s influence on Censori. Friends and family in Australia reportedly organized an intervention, urging Censori to distance herself from West. Insiders claim that Kanye has been molding Bianca into a "radicalized" version of his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, with whom he shares four children.

According to sources, "Kanye has a set of rules for Bianca, which includes never speaking and only wearing what he wants her to wear, She is also required to eat certain food items and to work out, even though Kanye doesn’t work out. She has no mind of her own anymore and obeys him because he has convinced her that they are royal."

While fans are concerned for Censori’s well-being, she has been adamant about her decisions, previously dismissing friends who have echoed their concerns as jealous of her fame. Making a note on West, an insider asserted, "He has been a lot happier and more focused with her around, but I think the relationship has taken its toll on her a bit, with everyone having their opinion."

West, meanwhile, continues to work on his music at the luxury Banyan Tree complex in Al Ula, Saudi Arabia. The resort is described as an "enchanted sanctuary suspended in time and space," where Kanye collaborates with Ty Dollar $ign on his upcoming music. As the saga unfolds, the world watches closely to see whether Bianca Censori will fully break free from Kanye's influence or if the couple will find a way to reconcile their differences.

